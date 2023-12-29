 

Trina Doubles Down on Her Comment Saying Beyonce Is the Queen of Rap Despite Backlash

Catching wind of backlash over her praise to the 'Break My Soul' hitmaker, the 45-year-old femcee declares in a new post that she really doesn't 'give a rats a** how anybody feel, I said what I said.'

  • Dec 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Trina isn't backing down after causing outrage online by calling Beyonce Knowles the "Queen of Rap." Despite facing backlash over her remark, the "Pull Over" raptress refused to retract her comment.

The 45-year-old defended herself by sharing a photo of Beyonce on her Instagram page on Thursday, December 28. "Now that I have y'all undivided attention !! I am actually late to the party bcuz I wasn't aware of this nonsense happening today bcuz Im too busy minding my business. Let me just make myself CLEAR once again, since it's a slow day for the blogs and bulls**t, this interview was back in October at The One Music Festival," she began.

"I rlly don't give a rats a** how anybody feel, I said what I said .. that's the Queen Bey and I'm gonna STAN on that. Beyonce is the Queen of rap (when she raps) and ALL genres of music when it comes to me !! go argue with the IRS or somebody else idc and that's not up for debate over here," the femcee further stressed. "So run along and enjoy the rest of y'all day. (And make sure to clean behind y'all sofas before the New Year)."

  Editors' Pick

Meanwhile, on Instagram Story, Trina wrote, "For the dusty crusty funky b***hes in the bacccckkkk." She added, "Beyonce is the queen of rap (when she raps) and ALL other genres of music. Now stay mad goofy's I said what I said and NAAN b***h gone check me [middle finger emoji] carry on!"

Trina sang praise to Beyonce when speaking to HipHopDX backstage at One Music Fest 2023 in Atlanta. "Yeah, Beyonce. Because she is the No. 1 female rapper when she does rap. There's no sleeping on the Queen," she said at the time.

"It's just one of those things, of course, it's the Queen Beyonce, but when you hearing a song and it's rapping involved it's like, oh my God - it's more inspiration," the hip-hop artist continued gushing. "It's just a good thing. I feel like for the girls now when you hear 'em and look at 'em it's just all different kind of music and it all sounds different."

