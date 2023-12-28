 

Trina Hails Beyonce for Opening Doors for Next Generation of Female Rappers

Trina Hails Beyonce for Opening Doors for Next Generation of Female Rappers
Instagram
Music

In a new interview, the 45-year-old 'Pull Over' raptress has nothing but praise for the 'Break My Soul' singer for paving the way for female rappers in the hip-hop scene.

  • Dec 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Trina discusses the big impact that Beyonce Knowles gives to the music industry, even beyond the worlds of pop and R&B. In a new interview, Trina hailed the "Cuff It" singer for paving the way for female rappers in the hip-hop scene.

Speaking with HipHopDX backstage at One Music Fest 2023 in Atlanta, Trina had nothing but praise for the Grammy-winning musician. "Yeah, Beyonce. Because she is the No. 1 female rapper when she does rap. There's no sleeping on the Queen," Trina said.

She went on gushing, "It's just one of those things, of course, it's the Queen Beyonce, but when you hearing a song and it's rapping involved it's like, oh my God - it's more inspiration." She added, "It's just a good thing. I feel like for the girls now when you hear 'em and look at 'em it's just all different kind of music and it all sounds different."

  Editors' Pick

Prior to this, Tina defended a new generation of femcees such as Sexyy Red and Sukihana who were criticized for their raunchy lyrics. "They gotta grow, they're gonna grow up into women, you know?" she began. "They're young girls, young women, but still - this is a freedom of speech. Like, we're not locked up, we're not chained down. Say what you want to say, make music of what you feel like."

"This is their experience, their struggle, their raunchiness, their whatever they feel, wherever they came up at, their struggle, their circumstance," she continued. "I don't know where they were born or their hometown. I don't know, you know, what life was to them, if it was a hardship or they had days where they didn't eat on the weekend. Who knows? But now they are and that's all that matters. They do what they got to do. If you don't like it, guess what? Don't listen. That's why we have ears."

Back to the new interview, Trina also raved about Beyonce's successful "Renaissance" tour. "I'm mad that it's over," she admitted. "Once the tour was over, we're back to the basics of the internet. I feel like the internet was just driven these months with the Queen. Everyday 500-plus tour outfits to just watch… I was going for the theme… It was just a moment."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Halle Bailey and DDG May Accidentally Leak Newborn Baby's Cry in New Video

Kyle Richards Claims She's Against Losing 'More Weight' After Body Transformation at 54
Related Posts
Trina's Rep Blames Fluctuating Weight for Pregnancy Rumors After BET Awards Performance

Trina's Rep Blames Fluctuating Weight for Pregnancy Rumors After BET Awards Performance

Trina Shuts Down Tory Lanez Dating Rumors

Trina Shuts Down Tory Lanez Dating Rumors

Report: Trina's Niece Baby Suga Fatally Shot In Miami

Report: Trina's Niece Baby Suga Fatally Shot In Miami

Trina Engaged to Ray Almighty, Flaunting Her Engagement Ring on Instagram Live

Trina Engaged to Ray Almighty, Flaunting Her Engagement Ring on Instagram Live

Latest News
Kim Kardashian Takes Saint West to Disneyland After Kanye and North's Own Trip
  • Dec 28, 2023

Kim Kardashian Takes Saint West to Disneyland After Kanye and North's Own Trip

Melania Trump's Absence From Family Christmas Celebration Explained
  • Dec 28, 2023

Melania Trump's Absence From Family Christmas Celebration Explained

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt Cheerfully Pose in Matching Tops for Family Holiday Photo
  • Dec 28, 2023

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt Cheerfully Pose in Matching Tops for Family Holiday Photo

Tyga and Chloe Bailey Spark Romance Rumors With Joyful Los Angeles Night Out
  • Dec 28, 2023

Tyga and Chloe Bailey Spark Romance Rumors With Joyful Los Angeles Night Out

Trina Hails Beyonce for Opening Doors for Next Generation of Female Rappers
  • Dec 28, 2023

Trina Hails Beyonce for Opening Doors for Next Generation of Female Rappers

Kyle Richards Claims She's Against Losing 'More Weight' After Body Transformation at 54
  • Dec 28, 2023

Kyle Richards Claims She's Against Losing 'More Weight' After Body Transformation at 54

Most Read
Mariah Carey's Kids Playfully Says They're Sick of 'All I Want for Christmas Is You'
Music

Mariah Carey's Kids Playfully Says They're Sick of 'All I Want for Christmas Is You'

Lil Uzi Vert Copes With Loneliness in 'Red Moon' Music Video

Lil Uzi Vert Copes With Loneliness in 'Red Moon' Music Video

Summer Walker Sings About Not Being Ready to Move On on New Single 'Drown in My Love'

Summer Walker Sings About Not Being Ready to Move On on New Single 'Drown in My Love'

BLACKPINK's Jennie Announces Her Own Label Ahead of 2024 'Solo Journey'

BLACKPINK's Jennie Announces Her Own Label Ahead of 2024 'Solo Journey'

All Saints' Shaznay Lewis Preparing for Solo Comeback

All Saints' Shaznay Lewis Preparing for Solo Comeback

Foo Fighters' Chris Shiflett Dishes on Stepping Out of His Comfort Zone as Solo Artist

Foo Fighters' Chris Shiflett Dishes on Stepping Out of His Comfort Zone as Solo Artist

Paramore Spark Split Rumor After Deleting Website and Removing All Social Media Posts

Paramore Spark Split Rumor After Deleting Website and Removing All Social Media Posts

Billy Porter Laments the Struggle as Queer Artist in 'Homophobic' Music Industry

Billy Porter Laments the Struggle as Queer Artist in 'Homophobic' Music Industry

Liam Gallagher's New Album Earns Praise From Former Oasis Bandmate

Liam Gallagher's New Album Earns Praise From Former Oasis Bandmate