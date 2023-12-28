Trina Hails Beyonce for Opening Doors for Next Generation of Female Rappers

Instagram Music

In a new interview, the 45-year-old 'Pull Over' raptress has nothing but praise for the 'Break My Soul' singer for paving the way for female rappers in the hip-hop scene.

AceShowbiz - Trina discusses the big impact that Beyonce Knowles gives to the music industry, even beyond the worlds of pop and R&B. In a new interview, Trina hailed the "Cuff It" singer for paving the way for female rappers in the hip-hop scene.

Speaking with HipHopDX backstage at One Music Fest 2023 in Atlanta, Trina had nothing but praise for the Grammy-winning musician. "Yeah, Beyonce. Because she is the No. 1 female rapper when she does rap. There's no sleeping on the Queen," Trina said.

She went on gushing, "It's just one of those things, of course, it's the Queen Beyonce, but when you hearing a song and it's rapping involved it's like, oh my God - it's more inspiration." She added, "It's just a good thing. I feel like for the girls now when you hear 'em and look at 'em it's just all different kind of music and it all sounds different."

Prior to this, Tina defended a new generation of femcees such as Sexyy Red and Sukihana who were criticized for their raunchy lyrics. "They gotta grow, they're gonna grow up into women, you know?" she began. "They're young girls, young women, but still - this is a freedom of speech. Like, we're not locked up, we're not chained down. Say what you want to say, make music of what you feel like."



"This is their experience, their struggle, their raunchiness, their whatever they feel, wherever they came up at, their struggle, their circumstance," she continued. "I don't know where they were born or their hometown. I don't know, you know, what life was to them, if it was a hardship or they had days where they didn't eat on the weekend. Who knows? But now they are and that's all that matters. They do what they got to do. If you don't like it, guess what? Don't listen. That's why we have ears."

Back to the new interview, Trina also raved about Beyonce's successful "Renaissance" tour. "I'm mad that it's over," she admitted. "Once the tour was over, we're back to the basics of the internet. I feel like the internet was just driven these months with the Queen. Everyday 500-plus tour outfits to just watch… I was going for the theme… It was just a moment."

