 

Shia LaBeouf Holds Daughter Isabel on His Back During Rare Outing at Universal Studios

Cover Images/Sara De Boer
The 'Transformers' star was pictured having a blast with the 1-year-old, whom he shares with Mia Goth, at Universal Studios in Hollywood, California during the holiday season.

  • Dec 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Shia LaBeouf took his daughter Isabel to a rare outing on Christmas Eve. The "Holes" star was pictured having a blast with the 1-year-old at Universal Studios in Hollywood, California during the holiday season.

In some videos obtained by TMZ on Thursday, December 28, the 37-year-old actor seemed to be embracing his daddy role as he strapped his kid into a carrier. The "Fury" star additionally held her on his back as he excitedly ran around a large Christmas tree surrounded by presents.

At one point during their getaway, Shia and his daughter took a picture with the Grinch. Following the brief meet-and-greet, the Emmy winner went on to go around the park. A video, meanwhile, saw him greeting his fans and some young kids.

For the occasion, Shia opted for a casual look in a blue windbreaker with white stripes on the sleeves. He paired it with black sweatpants and white sneakers. As for her daughter, she looked adorable in an all-pink ensemble for the fun-filled daddy-and-daughter bonding time. Her mom Mia Goth, meanwhile, was nowhere to be seen.

Mia first sparked pregnancy rumors in November 2021, though she never publicly confirmed the speculations. News broke that the couple had welcomed their baby when they were pictured walking their newborn in April 2022.

While the pair have been notoriously private about their family, Shia once talked about how Isabel keeps him "accountable" like an "ultimate parole officer." The "Transformers" star said on the "Real Ones with Jon Bernthal" podcast in August 2022, "Having a daughter and knowing that your daughter is one day gonna search your name in a search engine and see that you are deplorable, disgusting piece of s**t, that s**t hits."

"I have now until she's literate to create a relationship with her where she knows me more than this idea of who I am in the public," he continued.

