Tom Brady Opens Up About What Makes Him Feel Guilty Over His Fame

The 46-year-old retired NFL star confesses about his family life while talking to John Legend on SiriusXM's 'Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray'.

Dec 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tom Brady feels guilty about his fame when it overshadows his children's accomplishments. The retired NFL star, 46, has son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11, with his former wife Gisele Bundchen, 43, as well as son Jack, 16, with his 52-year-old actress ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

He confessed about his family life while talking to John Legend on SiriusXM's "Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray", "Whether I'm at a game for my son, and I love doing that, but, you know, a lot of times the attention gets shifted to us. I don't want to take away from their moments, 'cause this is (an) important part of their life and their maturation."

Tom added he only focuses on his kids when he is with them to alleviate some of the "challenges" his fame brings. He said, "We try to teach them the right values and so forth. But at the same time, I feel like, for me, when I'm out with my kids, I really wanna be with them, you know? And I really make it clear to people, 'Sorry, I'm just out here enjoying my time with my family.' "

Retired quarterback Tom also revealed he teaches his family their privilege comes at a personal cost. He added, "The reason we get to go on a lot of fun vacations and you guys go to schools and have people to help (is because) we have to deal with some things that are different than everyone else.

"So, there's no straight arrow for anyone in life. Everyone's gonna find different curves and turns and twists and trying to just be a great parent," he continued.

Tom and Gisele divorced in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage and even though they have gone their separate ways, the former couple live across a waterway from each other in Miami and share joint custody of their kids.

The former New England Patriots player has enjoyed a casual romance with model Irina Shayk, 37, since the split, while ex- Victoria's Secret Angel Gisele has grown close to her jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, 34, though they have never confirmed a romance.

