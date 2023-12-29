 

Tom Brady Opens Up About What Makes Him Feel Guilty Over His Fame

Tom Brady Opens Up About What Makes Him Feel Guilty Over His Fame
Instagram
Celebrity

The 46-year-old retired NFL star confesses about his family life while talking to John Legend on SiriusXM's 'Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray'.

  • Dec 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tom Brady feels guilty about his fame when it overshadows his children's accomplishments. The retired NFL star, 46, has son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11, with his former wife Gisele Bundchen, 43, as well as son Jack, 16, with his 52-year-old actress ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

He confessed about his family life while talking to John Legend on SiriusXM's "Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray", "Whether I'm at a game for my son, and I love doing that, but, you know, a lot of times the attention gets shifted to us. I don't want to take away from their moments, 'cause this is (an) important part of their life and their maturation."

Tom added he only focuses on his kids when he is with them to alleviate some of the "challenges" his fame brings. He said, "We try to teach them the right values and so forth. But at the same time, I feel like, for me, when I'm out with my kids, I really wanna be with them, you know? And I really make it clear to people, 'Sorry, I'm just out here enjoying my time with my family.' "

  Editors' Pick

Retired quarterback Tom also revealed he teaches his family their privilege comes at a personal cost. He added, "The reason we get to go on a lot of fun vacations and you guys go to schools and have people to help (is because) we have to deal with some things that are different than everyone else.

"So, there's no straight arrow for anyone in life. Everyone's gonna find different curves and turns and twists and trying to just be a great parent," he continued.

Tom and Gisele divorced in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage and even though they have gone their separate ways, the former couple live across a waterway from each other in Miami and share joint custody of their kids.

The former New England Patriots player has enjoyed a casual romance with model Irina Shayk, 37, since the split, while ex- Victoria's Secret Angel Gisele has grown close to her jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, 34, though they have never confirmed a romance.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Taylor Swift's Parents Celebrate Christmas With Travis Kelce and His Dad

'Today' Star Jill Martin Goes Emotional During Wigs Try-On After Chemo Hair Loss
Related Posts
Tom Brady Decorates Huge Christmas Tree With Kids in New Adorable Holiday Photo

Tom Brady Decorates Huge Christmas Tree With Kids in New Adorable Holiday Photo

Tom Brady Shares Quote About 'Cheating', a Year of Finalizing Gisele Bundchen Divorce

Tom Brady Shares Quote About 'Cheating', a Year of Finalizing Gisele Bundchen Divorce

Tom Brady Hilariously Blames His Mom After His Family Photo Was Found in TikToker's CVS Order

Tom Brady Hilariously Blames His Mom After His Family Photo Was Found in TikToker's CVS Order

Tom Brady Apparently Has His Eyes on Blonde Model at Party Despite Irina Shayk Reunion

Tom Brady Apparently Has His Eyes on Blonde Model at Party Despite Irina Shayk Reunion

Latest News
King Charles Praised for His Life-Saving Help to Sophie Winkleman Following Her Car Crash
  • Dec 29, 2023

King Charles Praised for His Life-Saving Help to Sophie Winkleman Following Her Car Crash

'Today' Star Jill Martin Goes Emotional During Wigs Try-On After Chemo Hair Loss
  • Dec 29, 2023

'Today' Star Jill Martin Goes Emotional During Wigs Try-On After Chemo Hair Loss

Shia LaBeouf Holds Daughter Isabel on His Back During Rare Outing at Universal Studios
  • Dec 29, 2023

Shia LaBeouf Holds Daughter Isabel on His Back During Rare Outing at Universal Studios

Tom Brady Opens Up About What Makes Him Feel Guilty Over His Fame
  • Dec 29, 2023

Tom Brady Opens Up About What Makes Him Feel Guilty Over His Fame

Jennifer Lopez Proudly Flaunts Youthful Glow in New Age-Defying Photos
  • Dec 29, 2023

Jennifer Lopez Proudly Flaunts Youthful Glow in New Age-Defying Photos

Taylor Swift's Parents Celebrate Christmas With Travis Kelce and His Dad
  • Dec 29, 2023

Taylor Swift's Parents Celebrate Christmas With Travis Kelce and His Dad

Most Read
Danny Masterson Looks Dishelved in First Mugshot as He's Transferred to State Prison
Celebrity

Danny Masterson Looks Dishelved in First Mugshot as He's Transferred to State Prison

Will Smith Reportedly Gains 30 Pounds From 'Emotional' Eating After Tumultuous Year

Will Smith Reportedly Gains 30 Pounds From 'Emotional' Eating After Tumultuous Year

Chris Rock and Amber Rose Enjoy Each Other's Company on Post-Christmas Stroll in NYC

Chris Rock and Amber Rose Enjoy Each Other's Company on Post-Christmas Stroll in NYC

Danny Masterson's Ex Bijou Phillips Appears in Good Spirits on First Christmas Since Their Split

Danny Masterson's Ex Bijou Phillips Appears in Good Spirits on First Christmas Since Their Split

New Couple Alert? The Game Enjoys Christmas Date With Evelyn Lozada's Daughter Shaniece Hairston

New Couple Alert? The Game Enjoys Christmas Date With Evelyn Lozada's Daughter Shaniece Hairston

Halle Bailey and DDG May Accidentally Leak Newborn Baby's Cry in New Video

Halle Bailey and DDG May Accidentally Leak Newborn Baby's Cry in New Video

Trans Actress Tommy Dorfman Calls Out Delta Staff for 'Intentional' Misgendering in Viral Video

Trans Actress Tommy Dorfman Calls Out Delta Staff for 'Intentional' Misgendering in Viral Video

Landon Barker Removes Snapchat Pic of Timothee Chalamet at Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Party

Landon Barker Removes Snapchat Pic of Timothee Chalamet at Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Party

Jenna Ortega Joins Other Artists in Signing Open Letter to President Biden Urging Ceasefire in Gaza

Jenna Ortega Joins Other Artists in Signing Open Letter to President Biden Urging Ceasefire in Gaza