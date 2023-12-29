Zack Snyder Cites 'Personal Aesthetic' for 'Rebel Moon' R-Rated Version

Netflix Movie

Feeling proud of both the adult and tame versions of his newest movie, the filmmaker says the R-rated version is 'a little bit more insane' than the original.

AceShowbiz - Zack Snyder's R-rated version of "Rebel Moon" feels a "little bit more insane" than the streaming-friendly cut. The 57-year-old director's first in the two-part sci-fi series "Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire" came out on Netflix last week, with "Rebel Moon - Part Two: Scargiver" set to follow in spring, and both are rated PG-13, or 12A in the UK, and the filmmaker has also got "harder" adult-rated versions set to follow, but he's very proud of both.

"I'm super-proud of the PG-13 version. I don't feel like it's a lesser version. That said, just for my personal aesthetic, the harder R-rated version of the movie, the pokier version, it's a little bit more insane, and that maybe doesn't have as broad appeal. For me, it's funner. But I really am super-proud of what we did with the PG-13 version," he told SFX magazine.

Although Zack thinks the films are "fun" for kids to watch, he didn't have a young audience in mind when working on the project. He said, "Is 'Lord of the Rings' for kids? Kids can enjoy it and it's definitely fun for kids to watch, but it's not necessarily geared towards kids."

"Even in the PG-13 incarnation of this film, it's much more adult fantasy, it has an adult aesthetic. It was born out of Heavy Metal [sci-fi magazine] in a lot of ways, it's aesthetic origins. It differs in a lot of ways from the other sci-fi stuff that's out there."

