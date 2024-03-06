 

'Rebel Moon' Star Sofia Boutella Heartbroken by Movie's Negative Reviews

'Rebel Moon' Star Sofia Boutella Heartbroken by Movie's Negative Reviews
Netflix
Movie

Sofia gets candid as she addresses the lukewarm reception of her new movie directed by Zack Snyder, admitting that the harsh criticisms 'really affected' her.

  • Mar 6, 2024

AceShowbiz - Sofia Boutella was devastated by the negative reaction to "Rebel Moon". The 41-year-old actress had a starring role as Kora in Zack Snyder's sci-fi Netflix movie but took the critical reviews of the film personally as she felt sympathy for those who had put their all into the project.

"I always thought that I was fully armed to take on those punches, and then I read the critics that came down on 'Rebel Moon' and it really affected me. And I'm just gonna be honest about it," Sofia said in an interview with Vulture.

"I feel like I'm carrying it for everybody that cared so much about this project, and that's what affected me. Not the way I look. If anything, I've been pretty lucky and people like my work in it, but the movie was criticized."

  Editors' Pick

"It really affected me for all of those who put so much heart, tears, and sweat in this project. It's hard to see something being demolished to that extent. I'm proud to have been part of it, and if there is no more 'Rebel Moon', it will be a very important part of my life that I will defend forever."

Sofia has set her sights on working on "lighter" films now that her work on the sci-fi project is complete. She said, "I know my face works more with sci-fi, but I'd love to do something lighter. That's why I took 'The Killer's Game' with Dave Bautista. I wanted to play a lighter note."

"I'd love to play something less intense because I know I can do intensity. I know I can bring the drama to the surface. I'd love to play something a bit... just a human being. Maybe something a bit more naive and giddy. I don't know. I'll find it when I read it."

You can share this post!

You might also like

'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Has Pre-Cancerous Lump on Her Lip Removed

Lance Bass Battling Diabetes: 'Life Has Been Really Hard Lately'
Related Posts
Zack Snyder Cites 'Personal Aesthetic' for 'Rebel Moon' R-Rated Version

Zack Snyder Cites 'Personal Aesthetic' for 'Rebel Moon' R-Rated Version

Ed Skrein Grateful Netflix Gave Zack Snyder Full Creative Control on 'Rebel Moon'

Ed Skrein Grateful Netflix Gave Zack Snyder Full Creative Control on 'Rebel Moon'

Zack Snyder Gatekeeping 'Rebel Moon' Sequel

Zack Snyder Gatekeeping 'Rebel Moon' Sequel

Zack Snyder 'Happy' About Comparison Between His New Movie 'Rebel Moon' and 'Star Wars'

Zack Snyder 'Happy' About Comparison Between His New Movie 'Rebel Moon' and 'Star Wars'

Latest News
Jonathan Van Ness Branded 'Monster' Over His 'Rage-Filled' Behavior on Set of 'Queer Eye'
  • Mar 06, 2024

Jonathan Van Ness Branded 'Monster' Over His 'Rage-Filled' Behavior on Set of 'Queer Eye'

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good All Smiles When Making Red Carpet Debut Ahead of His Sentencing
  • Mar 06, 2024

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good All Smiles When Making Red Carpet Debut Ahead of His Sentencing

Taylor Swift' Fans Go Wild Over Travis Kelce's 'Tortured Poets Department' Shirt
  • Mar 06, 2024

Taylor Swift' Fans Go Wild Over Travis Kelce's 'Tortured Poets Department' Shirt

'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Has Pre-Cancerous Lump on Her Lip Removed
  • Mar 06, 2024

'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Has Pre-Cancerous Lump on Her Lip Removed

Lance Bass Battling Diabetes: 'Life Has Been Really Hard Lately'
  • Mar 06, 2024

Lance Bass Battling Diabetes: 'Life Has Been Really Hard Lately'

'Rebel Moon' Star Sofia Boutella Heartbroken by Movie's Negative Reviews
  • Mar 06, 2024

'Rebel Moon' Star Sofia Boutella Heartbroken by Movie's Negative Reviews

Most Read
'Dune 2' Hailed as 'Cultural Moment' as It Heats Up Sleepy Box Office With Massive Debut
Movie
  • 2024-03-04 13:53:49

'Dune 2' Hailed as 'Cultural Moment' as It Heats Up Sleepy Box Office With Massive Debut

Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya Not 'Afraid' to Dive Into 'Intimate' Scenes for 'Dune: Part Two'

Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya Not 'Afraid' to Dive Into 'Intimate' Scenes for 'Dune: Part Two'

Da'Vine Joy Randolph Goes Through Self-Care Marathon Ahead of 2024 Oscars

Da'Vine Joy Randolph Goes Through Self-Care Marathon Ahead of 2024 Oscars

Tim Blake Nelson Stresses There's 'No Hard Feelings' After His Scene Was Cut From 'Dune 2'

Tim Blake Nelson Stresses There's 'No Hard Feelings' After His Scene Was Cut From 'Dune 2'

Chris Evans Defends Superhero Movies Amid Growing Criticisms

Chris Evans Defends Superhero Movies Amid Growing Criticisms

'Freaky Friday' Sequel Is 'Happening' With Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis Returning

'Freaky Friday' Sequel Is 'Happening' With Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis Returning

'Rebel Moon' Star Sofia Boutella Heartbroken by Movie's Negative Reviews

'Rebel Moon' Star Sofia Boutella Heartbroken by Movie's Negative Reviews

'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Has Pre-Cancerous Lump on Her Lip Removed

'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Has Pre-Cancerous Lump on Her Lip Removed