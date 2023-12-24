 

Ed Skrein Grateful Netflix Gave Zack Snyder Full Creative Control on 'Rebel Moon'

Ed Skrein Grateful Netflix Gave Zack Snyder Full Creative Control on 'Rebel Moon'
Netflix
Movie

The 'Deadpool' actor felt 'real lucky' to land a role in 'Rebel Moon: Part One - A Child of Fire' where everyone could do 'everything' they wanted without the studio's interference.

  • Dec 24, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ed Skrein has commended Netflix for granting Zack Snyder complete creative control on "Rebel Moon: Part One - A Child of Fire". The 40-year-old actor features in the new space opera film as Atticus Noble and explained how he and fellow cast member Sofia Boutella were grateful to the streamer for giving Snyder "the keys to the castle."

"I feel like historically as well, me and Sofia were real lucky to be on this one and to be like the leads on this one particularly. I kept thinking, 'Where's all the Netflix people telling him what to do? He's got the keys to the castle.' They just said, 'Take the keys, bro. Go for a drive.' We were able to do everything we wanted to do," Ed said to Screen Rant.

  Editors' Pick

The "Deadpool" star continued, "And I'd say things to him, 'Yeah, I had this crazy idea about Noble.' He's like, 'I like it.' Then we'd come a week or so later to the day we're filming it, and he'd have done even more stuff, even darker and more crazy. And I'd be like, 'We are getting away with this?' And it really felt like he was supported here, obviously by (his wife) Debbie and the other producers."

Ed added, "But I think I have to give a shout-out to Netflix for giving him that space and freedom. And I also feel like if you've got Zack Snyder, you give him the keys to the damn castle, man, you let him run with it anything he needs, yes, sir. Then I think you can see on screen, this is Zack Snyder doing Zack Snyder and the most Zack Snyder he's ever been in a Zack Snyder film."

You can share this post!

You might also like

'Men in Black' Star Mike Nussbaum Died a Week Before His 100th Birthday

Tina Barrett Finds Christmas Gift Shopping 'Awful'
Related Posts
Zack Snyder Gatekeeping 'Rebel Moon' Sequel

Zack Snyder Gatekeeping 'Rebel Moon' Sequel

Zack Snyder 'Happy' About Comparison Between His New Movie 'Rebel Moon' and 'Star Wars'

Zack Snyder 'Happy' About Comparison Between His New Movie 'Rebel Moon' and 'Star Wars'

Zack Snyder's Passion Project 'Rebel Moon' Has Been in the Works for 20 Years

Zack Snyder's Passion Project 'Rebel Moon' Has Been in the Works for 20 Years

Sofia Boutella Picked to Lead Zack Snyder's 'Rebel Moon'

Sofia Boutella Picked to Lead Zack Snyder's 'Rebel Moon'

Latest News
Tina Barrett Finds Christmas Gift Shopping 'Awful'
  • Dec 24, 2023

Tina Barrett Finds Christmas Gift Shopping 'Awful'

Ed Skrein Grateful Netflix Gave Zack Snyder Full Creative Control on 'Rebel Moon'
  • Dec 24, 2023

Ed Skrein Grateful Netflix Gave Zack Snyder Full Creative Control on 'Rebel Moon'

Dolly Parton Reveals Plastic Surgery Procedure She Regrets
  • Dec 24, 2023

Dolly Parton Reveals Plastic Surgery Procedure She Regrets

Darren Criss Joins Evan Rachel Wood in Off-Broadway Show 'Little Shop of Horrors'
  • Dec 24, 2023

Darren Criss Joins Evan Rachel Wood in Off-Broadway Show 'Little Shop of Horrors'

Jessa Duggar Details Birth Story After Welcoming Baby No. 5 With Husband Ben Seewald
  • Dec 24, 2023

Jessa Duggar Details Birth Story After Welcoming Baby No. 5 With Husband Ben Seewald

Lance Bass Has 35 Christmas Trees, Dedicates One of Them to His 'Mild Obsession'
  • Dec 24, 2023

Lance Bass Has 35 Christmas Trees, Dedicates One of Them to His 'Mild Obsession'

Most Read
Lily Gladstone Determined to Honor Osage Family With 'Killers of the Flower Moon'
Movie

Lily Gladstone Determined to Honor Osage Family With 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Jason Momoa Is Seemingly Confirmed to Leave DC After 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom'

Jason Momoa Is Seemingly Confirmed to Leave DC After 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom'

'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' to Kick Off New Trilogy

'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' to Kick Off New Trilogy

Joel Kinnaman 'Hounding' His Agent to Get Him in Nicolas Cage's Movie

Joel Kinnaman 'Hounding' His Agent to Get Him in Nicolas Cage's Movie

Florence Pugh Accidentally Dozed Off While Filming Sleep Scene

Florence Pugh Accidentally Dozed Off While Filming Sleep Scene

Leighton Meester Would Be Happy to Return for 'Exmas' Sequel

Leighton Meester Would Be Happy to Return for 'Exmas' Sequel

Darren Criss Joins Evan Rachel Wood in Off-Broadway Show 'Little Shop of Horrors'

Darren Criss Joins Evan Rachel Wood in Off-Broadway Show 'Little Shop of Horrors'

Ed Skrein Grateful Netflix Gave Zack Snyder Full Creative Control on 'Rebel Moon'

Ed Skrein Grateful Netflix Gave Zack Snyder Full Creative Control on 'Rebel Moon'