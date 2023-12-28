 

Tom Hanks Matches With Son Chet in Hoodies for Rare Photo After Christmas

Tom Hanks Matches With Son Chet in Hoodies for Rare Photo After Christmas
Instagram
Celebrity

After seemingly spending time together on the special holiday, the 'A Man Called Otto' actor strikes a pose with his 33-year-old son, whose real name is Chester Marlon Hanks.

  • Dec 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tom Hanks appeared to have celebrated Christmas with Chet and their family members. Having seemingly spent time together on the special holiday, the actor portraying Otto Anderson in "A Man Called Otto" matched with his son, whose real name is Chester Marlon Hanks, in their hoodies.

The 67-year-old two-time Oscar winner looked in sync with Chet in their warm outfits as seen in a photo uploaded by the actor's 33-year-old son via Instagram on Tuesday, December 26. In the snap, the father and son duo, who rarely shared their pictures together, were striking a pose together in front of the camera.

In the rare snap, Tom could be seen sitting close next to Chet in what appeared to be their home. The two, who apparently share a resemblance to each other, were looking straight at the camera. Meanwhile, the father of four seemingly flashed his radiant smile.

For the photo, the "Forrest Gump" actor kept his body warm in a black top under a long-sleeved thick green hoodie that came with a zipper. He covered his hair with a black beanie and put on a pair of clear glasses.

  Editors' Pick

In the meantime, Chet sported a white tee that came with a high neck design. Over the top, he donned a black hoodie, which had a gold zipper. To complete the look, he wore a Los Angeles Dodgers hat in a black color with a white logo on its front side.

Chet accompanied the picture of him and his actor father with a joke. In the caption of the post, he simply wrote, "Gang."


It did not take long for the post to be flooded with hilarious online responses from social media users. In the comments section, one in particular stated, "Lmao idk y i think Tom was like 'oh no take that gang caption off…!' " adding a slew of smiling faces with tears of joy emojis. Meanwhile, another added, "You guys look like you're in Boston going over plans to boost a bank. 'Whose cash we gonna take?' "

In addition to Chet, Tom is a father to his three other children. He shares 45-year-old Colin and 41-year-old Elizabeth Ann with his former wife Samantha Lewes. He also has Chet and 28-year-old Truman with his actress wife Rita Wilson.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Fans Approve of Rihanna Wax Figure In Hong Kong
Related Posts
Tom Hanks Admits He Lacked of 'Ambition' as Teen

Tom Hanks Admits He Lacked of 'Ambition' as Teen

Tom Hanks Warns Fans of AI Version of Him on Dental Plan Advertisement

Tom Hanks Warns Fans of AI Version of Him on Dental Plan Advertisement

Tom Hanks Would Clean Toilets to Make It to Outer Space

Tom Hanks Would Clean Toilets to Make It to Outer Space

Tom Hanks' Niece Addresses Her Meltdown Following 'Claim to Fame' Elimination

Tom Hanks' Niece Addresses Her Meltdown Following 'Claim to Fame' Elimination

Latest News
Fans Approve of Rihanna Wax Figure In Hong Kong
  • Dec 28, 2023

Fans Approve of Rihanna Wax Figure In Hong Kong

Tom Hanks Matches With Son Chet in Hoodies for Rare Photo After Christmas
  • Dec 28, 2023

Tom Hanks Matches With Son Chet in Hoodies for Rare Photo After Christmas

Tyler Joseph Announces He and Wife Jenna Are Expecting Their Third Child
  • Dec 28, 2023

Tyler Joseph Announces He and Wife Jenna Are Expecting Their Third Child

Taylor Swift Boosts Vinyl Records Sales to Record High
  • Dec 28, 2023

Taylor Swift Boosts Vinyl Records Sales to Record High

Noddy Holder Thanks Revolutionary Medicine Treatment After Battling Cancer
  • Dec 28, 2023

Noddy Holder Thanks Revolutionary Medicine Treatment After Battling Cancer

Model Giannina Antonette Oteto Accuses Childish of Gambino of Giving Her 'Low Pay' for Album Cover
  • Dec 28, 2023

Model Giannina Antonette Oteto Accuses Childish of Gambino of Giving Her 'Low Pay' for Album Cover

Most Read
Alabama Barker Blasted for Being 'So Desperate for Attention' After Posting Racy Photos
Celebrity

Alabama Barker Blasted for Being 'So Desperate for Attention' After Posting Racy Photos

Tyga and Blac Chyna Keep Son King's Baptism Under Tight Wraps With $500K NDA

Tyga and Blac Chyna Keep Son King's Baptism Under Tight Wraps With $500K NDA

Timothee Chalamet Seen Joining Kylie Jenner at Kardashian-Jenner's Festive Christmas Party

Timothee Chalamet Seen Joining Kylie Jenner at Kardashian-Jenner's Festive Christmas Party

Danny Masterson Looks Dishelved in First Mugshot as He's Transferred to State Prison

Danny Masterson Looks Dishelved in First Mugshot as He's Transferred to State Prison

Morgan Freeman's Rep Assures Actor Is 'Fine' Despite Rumor of Deteriorating Health

Morgan Freeman's Rep Assures Actor Is 'Fine' Despite Rumor of Deteriorating Health

Eric McCormack Still Wears Wedding Ring One Month After Wife Janet Holden Filed for Divorce

Eric McCormack Still Wears Wedding Ring One Month After Wife Janet Holden Filed for Divorce

Kevin Costner's Ex-Wife Christine Jealous of His New Romance With Jewel

Kevin Costner's Ex-Wife Christine Jealous of His New Romance With Jewel

Mariah Carey's Ex Bryan Tanaka Confirms 'Amicable' Split After 7 'Extraordinary Years' of Dating

Mariah Carey's Ex Bryan Tanaka Confirms 'Amicable' Split After 7 'Extraordinary Years' of Dating

Alexis Bellino Shares PDA-Filled Christmas Card With BF John Janssen After Flashing Promise Ring

Alexis Bellino Shares PDA-Filled Christmas Card With BF John Janssen After Flashing Promise Ring