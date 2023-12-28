Tom Hanks Matches With Son Chet in Hoodies for Rare Photo After Christmas

Instagram Celebrity

After seemingly spending time together on the special holiday, the 'A Man Called Otto' actor strikes a pose with his 33-year-old son, whose real name is Chester Marlon Hanks.

AceShowbiz - Tom Hanks appeared to have celebrated Christmas with Chet and their family members. Having seemingly spent time together on the special holiday, the actor portraying Otto Anderson in "A Man Called Otto" matched with his son, whose real name is Chester Marlon Hanks, in their hoodies.

The 67-year-old two-time Oscar winner looked in sync with Chet in their warm outfits as seen in a photo uploaded by the actor's 33-year-old son via Instagram on Tuesday, December 26. In the snap, the father and son duo, who rarely shared their pictures together, were striking a pose together in front of the camera.

In the rare snap, Tom could be seen sitting close next to Chet in what appeared to be their home. The two, who apparently share a resemblance to each other, were looking straight at the camera. Meanwhile, the father of four seemingly flashed his radiant smile.

For the photo, the "Forrest Gump" actor kept his body warm in a black top under a long-sleeved thick green hoodie that came with a zipper. He covered his hair with a black beanie and put on a pair of clear glasses.

In the meantime, Chet sported a white tee that came with a high neck design. Over the top, he donned a black hoodie, which had a gold zipper. To complete the look, he wore a Los Angeles Dodgers hat in a black color with a white logo on its front side.

Chet accompanied the picture of him and his actor father with a joke. In the caption of the post, he simply wrote, "Gang."



It did not take long for the post to be flooded with hilarious online responses from social media users. In the comments section, one in particular stated, "Lmao idk y i think Tom was like 'oh no take that gang caption off…!' " adding a slew of smiling faces with tears of joy emojis. Meanwhile, another added, "You guys look like you're in Boston going over plans to boost a bank. 'Whose cash we gonna take?' "



In addition to Chet, Tom is a father to his three other children. He shares 45-year-old Colin and 41-year-old Elizabeth Ann with his former wife Samantha Lewes. He also has Chet and 28-year-old Truman with his actress wife Rita Wilson.

