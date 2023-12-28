 

Kim Kardashian Takes Saint West to Disneyland After Kanye and North's Own Trip

Kim and Saint's outing comes a few weeks after Kim's rapper ex-husband took their eldest daughter North West to everyone's favorite holiday destination alongside his wife Bianca Censori.

AceShowbiz - It's time for mom and son's bonding time. On Wednesday, December 27, Kim Kardashian and her eldest son Saint West hit up Disneyland to spend a fun time together during the holiday season.

In a video obtained by TMZ, the SKIMS founder and the 9-year-old seemingly had a blast at Disney California Adventure Park. They were also seen going on some rides, including Silly Symphony Swings, at the happiest place on Earth.

Joined by his friends, Saint, who donned a pair of shoes from his dad's brand Yeezy, managed to keep them on despite the crazy movement. On the other hand, Kim, who looked casual in a baggy all-black outfit, was busy documenting the fun family moment with her phone.

It was also said that the group turned around and got out of line for the roller coaster after about queueing for 10 minutes. It's unclear if it was because the ride shut down, someone among them wasn't tall enough for that, or one of them simply changed their mind.

The Disneyland outing came a few weeks after Kim's ex-husband Kanye West took their eldest daughter North West to everyone's favorite holiday destination. The pair enjoyed some bonding time alongside the rapper's wife Bianca Censori.

For the outing, the 46-year-old rapper went with his go-to style in an all-black outfit, including black pants, a long-sleeved top and a partial head covering. As for Bianca, the Yeezy architectural designer returned to her signature fashion choice, a white spaghetti-strap bodysuit. The 28-year-old paired the look with yellow boots and an oversized black tote.

Meanwhile, North opted for a casual look in an oversized black graphic T-shirt and pants. The 10-year-old was pictured being all smiles during the getaway at the Mouse House. The young girl showed her bond with her stepmom as they enjoyed their churros and also held hands while walking.

