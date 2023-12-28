 

Halle Bailey and DDG May Accidentally Leak Newborn Baby's Cry in New Video

The 'Little Mermaid' star and the YouTuber further fuel speculation that they have welcomed their first child around the holiday after a baby is heard crying on their Christmas vlog.

  • Dec 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Halle Bailey and DDG may have let the cat out of the bag. The couple is believed to have accidentally leaked evidence that they have welcomed their first child after a baby's cry is heard in their new video.

"The Little Mermaid (2023)" star and the YouTuber recently released a Christmas vlog where they and their loved ones gathered around in their living room to open their Christmas presents. As everyone was busy with their own stuff, a mystery baby is heard crying, prompting someone to nervously yell, "Cut, cut, cut!" to the videographer.

While Halle and DDG never confirmed the pregnancy, people have been speculating that the singer/actress may have given birth to their child around Christmas. The speculation arose after she appeared to no longer sport a baby bump in a previous video which showed her making Christmas cookies with her boyfriend.

Media Take Out additionally reported that the one-half of Chloe x Halle gave birth to a baby girl just before Christmas. Meanwhile, social media users have been guessing the baby's name with some pointing out an old video in which DDG revealed that he would name his future child Halo. "Is the baby name Halo," one TikTok user asked.

The baby rumors aside, DDG spoiled Halle with expensive gifts on Christmas. On his Snapchat posts, the rapper revealed that he bought his alleged baby mama a brand new Hermes Birkin bag and a $12,700 Tiffany & Co. bracelet.

"Spent $500,000 on Christmas," DDG wrote over a photo of Halle with some of her gifts. The actress seemingly did not expect to receive the gift as she said, "I can't believe you got this. This is the one we tried on [at the store] just to play and just to pretend."

Halle also presented her boyfriend with some fancy stuff. She gave the YouTube star a pair of Balenciaga snow boots and pants. She also bought him a set of two-carat diamond stud earrings. "Nah $30,000 on one gift is crazy," he gushed over the earrings.

