Kyle Richards Claims She's Against Losing 'More Weight' After Body Transformation at 54

Cover Images/INSTARimages.com Celebrity

In a new interview for a cover story, the 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star proudly reveals her current weight after successfully transforming her body at her age.

Dec 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kyle Richards has opened up about her plans related to her body for the near future. After successfully transforming her body at the age of 54 years old, the star of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" claimed that she is not planning to "lose more weight."

The reality TV star revealed what she will and won't do for her body in a new interview published on Wednesday, December 27. Speaking to Us Weekly for its cover story, she spilled, "I don't want to lose any more weight." She unveiled, "I'm five-foot-two, and the heaviest I ever was was 132 [pounds], which I believe was after my trip to Europe. Now it's settled at 117."

Kyle went on to explain, "[But] I need to change up my workouts because my body has become accustomed. I have this trainer, CoryG Fitness on Instagram, and he'll email me a routine. You have to keep changing it constantly, otherwise the progress will halt."

About what happened during the European getaway that had impacts on her appearance, the Bravolebrity recalled, "I had a breast reduction [in 2022], and I wasn't able to work out for eight weeks. At the time, I was on vacation in Europe, eating pasta and drinking wine and cocktails."

"By the end of the trip, I didn't recognize myself," she added. "I had also just lost my best friend to suicide, and I wasn't taking care of myself. And [it was] making me feel more depressed. So after we left, I said, 'That's it. I'm not going to have bad carbs, no sugar, no pasta, no bread, no alcohol. And I'm going to work out every single day.' "

The interview came less than one year after Kyle responded to speculations suggesting that she consumed Ozempic, the Type 2 diabetes medication that some people use to lose weight, and had "many visits to the plastic surgeon." At that time, she insisted, "I have never tried Ozempic and this is not from plastic surgery."

"I did have a breast reduction in May," the "Halloween Ends" actress, who celebrated one year of sobriety in July, continued. "I'm honest about what I do, but if giving plastic surgery the credit makes you feel better then pop off sister."

