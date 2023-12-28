Pierce Brosnan in Hot Water After Entering Forbidden Area in Yellowstone Park

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Black Adam' actor has been charged with violating travel restrictions in thermal area within the national park in Mammoth Hot Springs, Wyoming back in November.

AceShowbiz - Not even a former James Bond is granted a full access to forbidden areas in Yellowstone National Park. Pierce Brosnan has gotten in trouble after allegedly entering off-limits thermal area in the park during a visit on November 1.

According to CNN, court documents show the actor received two citations on Tuesday, December 26 connected to walking in forbidden thermal areas within Yellowstone Canyon. The "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again" star was charged with "foot travel in all thermal areas and w/in Yellowstone Canyon confined to trails and Violating closures and use limits," which are listed as a petty offenses.

The 70-year-old actor is being ordered to appear at the state's U.S. District Court in Mammoth Hot Springs, Wyoming on January 23.

The thermal areas of Yellowstone have "delicate, breakable crusts that can sit atop scalding water," according to the park's website. For safety measure, visitors at the national park are advised to "always walk on boardwalks and designated trails. Keep children close and do not let them run on boardwalks." Other safety precautions include staying away from water in the hot springs as they can cause severe or fatal burns.

At least five people have been injured in Yellowstone's thermal areas in recent years.

Pierce was in the area for the filming of his new film "Unholy Trinity", according to Deadline. He is starring in the movie alongside Samuel L. Jackson and Brandon Lessard. However, there's no word if the "Die Another Day" actor visited Yellowstone Park alone or with other people.

Pierce has not addressed the reports regarding his alleged foot travel violation. He recently paid tribute to "Band of Brothers" director David Leland, who passed away on Christmas Eve at 82 years old.

"David Leland holds a mighty place in my heart. He gave me my break as an actor in Tennessee Williams' play 'The Red Devil Battery Sign'," the "Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief" star said. "I was just out of Drama Centre London where David was also an alumni. It was the thrill of my young lifetime to be cast as McCabe, working with David and Tennessee. David will forever be an essential part of my story and of all who knew and loved him."

