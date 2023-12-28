 

Mariah Carey All Smiles in First Outing Since Bryan Tanaka's Split Confirmation

The 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' hitmaker looks completely unbothered while shopping in Aspen, Colorado after her former boyfriend confirmed they had amicably parted ways.

  • Dec 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Mariah Carey doesn't let her split from Bryan Tanaka dampen her spirit during the holidays. The singer looked in good spirits in her first public outing since her former longtime boyfriend confirmed their separation.

Instead of dwelling on her heartbreak, the R&B diva went out and about in Aspen, Colorado on Tuesday, December 26. She grinned ear to ear when she was photographed by paparazzi during the shopping trip.

The 54-year-old kept it stylish in an all-black look during the daytime stroll. She sported a black Chanel vest over a star-printed sweater teamed with matching pants, leg warmers and heeled boots. The mother of two had her hair styled in curls and pulled into a half up do. She completed her look with a pair of black shades.

On the same day of her outing, Bryan issued a statement via his Instagram page in which he confirmed that he and Mariah had called it quits after seven years together. "With mixed emotions, I share this personal update regarding my amicable separation from Mariah Carey after seven extraordinary years together," he began his message.

  Editors' Pick

"Our decision to embark on different paths is mutual, and as we navigate these separate journeys, we do so with profound requests and an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the invaluable time we've shared," he added. "The memories we've created and the artistic collaborations are etched in my heart forever."

Despite their split, Bryan had nothing but good things to say about his ex. "Mariah's dedication to her family and her commitment to her craft have inspired us during our shared journey," he continued. "I want to express my love and appreciation for Mariah and her incredible children, whose warmth and kindness have enriched my life in ways words cannot capture."

Prior to the confirmation, Page Six reported that the former couple split because they couldn't agree on having kids together. Bryan, who has no kids of his own, reportedly wants to have kids, while Mariah, who is already a mother of two, has no desire to have more children. She shares 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with her ex-husband Nick Cannon.

"He wants to have a family. That's not where she is at," a source told the outlet. Backing the claim, another source told the website of the couple's split, "He wants to start having his own life."

