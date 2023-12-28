Kanye West's Apology Post Over Anti-Semitic Rants Appears to Be AI-Generated

Cover Images/Seth Browarnik Celebrity

According to a new report, it's highly likely that the 46-year-old rapper and Yeezy designer uses AI for the statement as it sets off some red flags in an AI text recognition software.

Dec 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - More details about Kanye West's apology post over his anti-Semitic rants emerged online. According to a new report, it's highly likely that Ye used AI for the statement as it set off some red flags in an AI text recognition software.

On Wednesday, December 27, TMZ tried to test the rapper's apology post, which was written in Hebrew, in an AI content detector. As the results, the software highlighted some strong buzzwords which were typically associated with chatbot phrases, including "sincerely apologize," "It was not my intention to hurt" and "promoting unity."

The AI content detector further noted that there's an 85% chance the "Vultures" rapper's shocking apology statement was generated by AIby a computer.

On Tuesday, December 26, Ye made headlines after issuing a public apology written in Hebrew. "I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any 'unintended outburst' caused by my words or actions,' " the 46-year-old wrote, translated to English. "It was not my intention to hurt or demean, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused."

The Yeezy designer, who previously made a series of anti-Semitic comments on and offline, went on to vow that he's "committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future." He added, "Your forgiveness is important to me, and I am committed to making amends and promoting unity."

In response to the apology, the Anti-Defamation League said in a statement, "After causing untold damage by using his vast influence and platform to poison countless minds with vicious antisemitism and hate, an apology in Hebrew may be the first step on a long journey towards making amends to the Jewish community and all those who he has hurt." The ADL went on to say, "Ultimately, actions will speak louder than words but this initial act of contrition is welcome."

You can share this post!