Danny Masterson's Ex Bijou Phillips Appears in Good Spirits on First Christmas Since Their Split

A few months after filing for divorce from her estranged husband, the 'Almost Famous' actress appears to have had a fun Christmas while being surrounded by her loved ones.

Dec 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Bijou Phillips appeared in good spirits on her first Christmas since her split from Danny Masterson. A few months after filing for divorce from her estranged husband, the "Almost Famous" actress celebrated the special holiday with her loved ones.

On Tuesday, December 26, the 43-year-old star uploaded a photo of her with an unidentified woman to her Instagram Story. In the snap, she was striking a pose for a selfie with the woman in front of a Christmas tree, which was decked out with colorful decorations.

Bijou looked stylish in a black top that came with a plunging neckline, a brown bag and a beige beach hat. While flaunting her makeup-free face, she let loose her long wavy hair. Over the picture, she wrote, "The love of my life!"

A few days prior, Bijou revealed that she went on a much "needed" getaway. On December 20, she released a series of photos from her vacation to the Goldwynn Resort in the Bahamas. In one of the pictures, she offered social media users a look at her oceanfront view. The snap also featured a black "New York Ballet" sweatshirt and book.

Another photo captured the "Raising Hope" star enjoying the beach with her brother-in-law Billy Baldwin. In the picture, she and Billy, who is married to her sister Chynna Phillips, were seen lying down on white beach-side chairs. While she seemingly was looking in another direction and closing both of her eyes, Billy was photographed looking straight at the camera.

In the same post, Bijou also let out a selfie when she was soaking up the sun. The particular photo saw details of her outfit for the beach day out. The ensemble consisted of a white bra top, which came with small red checkered patterns on its front side, and a pair of matching undies. She also donned a necklace and a pair of brown shades. Along with the photos, she wrote in the caption, "Having the most needed vacation ever!"

The beach snaps came a few months after Bijou slapped her estranged husband Danny, who was sentenced to stay behind bars for 30 years due to sexual assault, with divorce papers. The two share 9-year-old daughter Fianna Francis together. They were married for nearly 12 years after tying the knot in October 2011.

