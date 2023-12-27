 

Shirley Bassey 'Immensely Proud' of Her Charity Work

The 'Goldfinger' singer talks about the charity that is 'so close' to her heart, saying that her role as a mother and grandmother plays a part in her decision to support the cause.

  • Dec 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Dame Shirley Bassey values her role in family life above everything else. The "Goldfinger" singer - who is mother to Mark and Sharon, while her younger daughter, Samantha, was found dead in 1985 aged 21 - is proud to be patron of Noah's Ark Children's Hospital Charity in Cardiff because of her own connections to multiple generations of relatives.

"It is my role as a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother that I treasure above all else. This is why the Noah's Ark Children's Hospital Charity is a cause so close to my heart, and one that I feel immensely proud to have been able to support over the past 20 years," she told Britain's HELLO! magazine.

Although the 86-year-old star lives in Monaco, her native Tiger Bay in Cardiff will always be home to her. She said, "I travel to Wales as often as I can. I am so passionate about this country, it's where I was born and raised and where I started my career. There is always such a warm welcome for me - I may no longer live there but I will always be the Girl from Tiger Bay at heart."

  Editors' Pick

The "Big Spender" hitmaker previously explained she regards her own music as "therapy" and any problems she's having get put to one side if she's got a show to put on. She told the Big Issue magazine, "When I am doing a concert, my job is to go on stage and give the best performance I can for my fans."

"Anything personal is put to the side and in that moment, I can smile. The music becomes my therapy. It's a cliche but there is always a light at the end of the tunnel. Sometimes you just need a little help to see it. It's never too late to ask for help, ever."

And Shirley knows she can always rely on having music in her life. She said, "Aside from my family, music is my first and last [love]. I have always sung, always. It's a part of me. It is one love that has remained constant my entire life."

