Danny Masterson's Wife Bijou Phillips Won't Divorce Him Despite 30-Year Rape Sentencing

After her husband was slapped with a prison sentence for two counts of forcible rape, the 'Almost Famous' actress reportedly 'has no plans to file for divorce' and 'will be by his side for it all.'

Sep 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Bijou Phillips allegedly "has no plans to file for divorce" from Danny Masterson despite his legal troubles. After her husband was sentenced to stay behind bars for 30 years due to sexual assault, the "Almost Famous" actress appeared to be sticking next to the "Yes Man" actor no matter what.

On Wednesday, September 13, a source revealed that the 43-year-old star's love for Danny makes her stay beside him following his sentencing. Speaking to PEOPLE, the source said, "She loves Danny and has no plans to file for divorce. She will be by his side for it all." Still, the insider stated that she is "distraught" and "has had a very difficult time since the conviction."

Noting that Bijou is "surrounded by family and friends" amid her family's difficulties, the insider went on to tell the outlet, "She is in touch with his lawyer. They are planning appeals. She tries to stay hopeful."

The statement about Bijou's alleged decision to stick by Danny came after it was revealed that she still "completely trusts" his claim that he is not at fault. "Bijou's only positive outlook on things stems from her trust in Danny and the appeal process. She is hanging on to the fact that she completely trusts he never did what he was charged for, she can't accept that to be true," another source told DailyMail.com on Friday, September 8.

"And she is looking to the appeal process for justice to be served," the source continued. "Danny is adamant he did nothing wrong and Bijou believes him. Her other thoughts are a little more scary and morbid, she doesn't believe Danny will harm himself in jail, but she is very worried someone will harm him or even kill him."

"And the stress that is bringing her is on its own level of stress that she never has felt before," the source added. "It is a nightmare, but she will be on his side moving forward and continue to be present for their daughter."

Danny was slapped with 30-year prison sentence for two counts of forcible rape on September 7. The 47-year-old actor, who shares a 9-year-old daughter named Fianna with his wife Bijou, was found guilty following sexual assault reports made by several women. His victims are former members of the Church of Scientology.

