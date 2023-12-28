 

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Spoil Their Children With Christmas Gifts Despite Financial Woes

Cover Images/Michael Simon
The report arrived weeks after Kim launched a new Instagram account to sell her and Kroy's personal items. On December 16, she promoted a set of Louis Vuitton luggage that belonged to her estranged husband.

  • Dec 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann made sure that their kids' happiness was their No. 1 priority. Despite facing financial woes, "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" and her estranged husband spoiled their children with Christmas gifts.

According to TMZ, the exes, who share four kids, also managed to put aside their "heightened drama" to celebrate the holiday as a family at their Georgia mansion. The reality star didn't share any pictures from Christmas Day on Instagram, but the former football outside linebacker posed with their preteens on his page.

The report arrived weeks after Kim launched a new Instagram account to sell her and Kroy's personal items. On December 16, she promoted a set of Louis Vuitton luggage that belonged to her estranged husband.

"This was all only carried one time... Excellent condition, like I said, he carried it one time on the road to one of his football games," the 45-year-old said in a video. In the caption, she wrote, LOUIS VUITTON MEN's 6 piece set $12500 retails over $15,500 carried one time excellent condition.

In addition, Kim also put Men's Givenchy sneakers up for sale. Her daughter, Brielle Biermann, even helped the reality star by promoting the new page. "My mom created an Insta with stuff she's selling !! Check it out !!" Brielle announced via Instagram Story.

