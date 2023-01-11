 

The Game Declares He's Ready to Get Married This Year

The Game Declares He's Ready to Get Married This Year
The 43-year-old emcee, whose real name is Jayceon Terrell Taylor, also sets aside time to clap back at online trolls who mock him for saying he's ready for marriage.

AceShowbiz - The Game couldn't wait to head down the aisle. Taking to his social media account, the "Eazy" spitter declared that he's ready to get married this year.

"I'm putting a ring on it this year," the 43-year-old emcee, whose real name is Jayceon Terrell Taylor, penned on Instagram Story. "All you gotta do is show up for me like I show up for you & pick a date."

The post has since been shared by The Shade Room on Instagram, prompting some trolls to offer their two cents. One in particular argued, "This what happens when you lose your family be for the streets and now you old and wanna settle down." Another replied, "Not taking a n***a 40+ seriously with a heart shaped cut."

The criticism didn't go unnoticed by The Game. He fired back, "The opinions of people who have never met a person in real life be wild. It's usually always people who do not like what they see in the mirror."

"It's the Lord's day… let's rejoice in his name & be what we said we were going to be this year," the rapper added. "Stop acting like somebody stole your Amazon package & be happy we were blessed with another day of life today."

The Game once contemplated marriage as he was engaged to actress and model Valeisha Butterfield. However, the now-exes called it off before they exchanged wedding vows.

The Game then moved on with Tiffney Cambridge, a sixth-grade teacher. The pair shares two kids together, 15-year-old son King Justice and 12-year-old daughter Cali Dream. He is also a father to 19-year-old son Harlem, whom he shares with ex Aleska Jordan.

