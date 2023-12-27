 

Taraji P. Henson Thinks Firing Her Whole Team After 'Empire' Success Is Her Best Decision

Cover Images/Roger Wong
TV

Meanwhile, it seems like the 53-year-old 'Hidden Figures' star is teaming up with rapper/TV producer 50 Cent for a new TV project under his company G-Unit Film and TV.

  • Dec 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Taraji P. Henson revealed one of the smartest business decisions that she ever made. "The Color Purple" star insinuated in a new interview that firing her entire team following her appearance on FOX's hit series "Empire" is one of the most important decisions in her career.

"Firing everybody after Cookie," she told Variety's Angelique Jackson, referring to her character Cookie Lyon on the show. "Everybody had to f**kin' go."

As for the reason, the the 53-year-old actress noted that her team failed to capitalize on her iconic character after the show concluded in 2020. "Where is my deal? Where's my commercial? Cookie was at the top of the fashion game. Where is my endorsement? What did you have set up for after this? That's why you all haven't seen me in so long. They had nothing set up," Taraji explained during the sit-down, which was published on Tuesday, December 26.

The "Hidden Figures" star went on to say that the only thing her team did well after "Empire" ended was pitching the idea of getting a spin-off series centering on Taraji's character. "All they wanted was another Cookie show, and I said, 'I'll do it, but it has to be right. The people deserve- she's too beloved for y'all to f**k it up,' " she said. "And so, when they didn't get it right, I was like, 'Well, that's it,' and they had nothing else. 'You're all f**kin' fired.' "

Meanwhile, it seems like Taraji is teaming up with 50 Cent for a new TV project. In response to Taraji's recent interview, the "In Da Club" hitmaker shared an Instagram post in which he said, "They dropped the ball, f**k em @tarajiphenson." He added, "I'm ready to work, let's get it! GLG GreenLightGang G-Unit Film & TV."

Recently, Taraji made headlines after claiming that she's "tired" of getting unfair payment in the industry. "I'm just tired of working so hard, being gracious at what I do [and] getting paid a fraction of the cost," the 53-year-old said in an emotional interview on Gayle King's SiriusXM show.

"I'm tired of hearing my sisters say the same thing over and over. You get tired. I hear people go, 'You work a lot.' Well, I have to," she futher explained. "The math ain't math-ing. When you start working a lot, you have a team. Big bills come with what we do. We don't do this alone. It's a whole team behind us. They have to get paid."

