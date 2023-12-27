 

Barbra Streisand Vows to Ignore Her Fashion Critics

Barbra Streisand Vows to Ignore Her Fashion Critics
Cover Images/Vince Flores
Celebrity

The 81-year-old star reveals in a new interview while she shied away from wearing provocative outfits early in her career, these days, she doesn't worry at all about her critics.

  • Dec 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Barbra Streisand is "too old to care" if people like her style. The 81-year-old star shied away from wearing provocative outfits early in her career, but these days, she doesn't worry at all about her critics.

She told the New York Times newspaper, "I was too afraid to be seen that way at that time. Now I'm too old to care." Streisand also rubbished the suggestion that people should "dress their age."

The award-winning star, whose career has spanned more than six decades, explained, "People should express themselves and wear whatever they feel on any given day. And that has nothing to do with age."

  Editors' Pick

Meanwhile, Barbra previously claimed that her attitude has "scared" a lot of men during her career. The iconic star has always been extremely ambitious and opinionated - but Barbra conceded that her assertive approach has also alienated some people.

She told the Guardian newspaper, "I didn't want to stay in my place. I started out wanting to be an actress and I got to acting through my singing. But then that wasn't enough. I wanted to shape things. I wanted to write. I wanted to direct. I wanted to produce. I wanted to make decisions. And that got me into trouble. A woman in control: that scared men. It scared other women! They weren't ready for it."

Despite this, Barbra has always refused to bite her tongue. She said, "That's my problem. I would constantly get attacked; I still get attacked. I remember a line from George Bernard Shaw's play 'Saint Joan': 'He who tells too much truth shall surely be hanged."

"I was making TV movies about subjects I loved, about gun control, gay rights, about Margarethe Cammermeyer, who was ousted from the army for telling the truth about her sexuality, and that didn't make me more popular with a lot of people," she continued. "But it's what I believe in my heart is what decency is, and fairness. So that's what I stand up for."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Taraji P. Henson Thinks Firing Her Whole Team After 'Empire' Success Is Her Best Decision

Natalie Portman Claims She's Aware of 'Star Wars' Characters Even Before Watching the Movies
Related Posts
Barbra Streisand Too 'Lazy' to Make Acting Comeback

Barbra Streisand Too 'Lazy' to Make Acting Comeback

Barbra Streisand Confronted Gene Kelly for Being 'So Rude' to Extra on Set of 'Hello Dolly'

Barbra Streisand Confronted Gene Kelly for Being 'So Rude' to Extra on Set of 'Hello Dolly'

Barbra Streisand Lost a Lot of Money Due to Brexit

Barbra Streisand Lost a Lot of Money Due to Brexit

Barbra Streisand High on Weed When She Lost Her Virginity

Barbra Streisand High on Weed When She Lost Her Virginity

Latest News
Natalie Portman Claims She's Aware of 'Star Wars' Characters Even Before Watching the Movies
  • Dec 27, 2023

Natalie Portman Claims She's Aware of 'Star Wars' Characters Even Before Watching the Movies

'Dune: Part Two' More 'Muscular' Compared to the First Film
  • Dec 27, 2023

'Dune: Part Two' More 'Muscular' Compared to the First Film

Barbra Streisand Vows to Ignore Her Fashion Critics
  • Dec 27, 2023

Barbra Streisand Vows to Ignore Her Fashion Critics

Ewan McGregor and Wife Mary Elizabeth Winstead Celebrate Christmas With His Ex-Wife and Daughters
  • Dec 27, 2023

Ewan McGregor and Wife Mary Elizabeth Winstead Celebrate Christmas With His Ex-Wife and Daughters

Camila Cabello Sparks Romance Rumors With Playboi Carti After Their FaceTime Call
  • Dec 27, 2023

Camila Cabello Sparks Romance Rumors With Playboi Carti After Their FaceTime Call

Taraji P. Henson Thinks Firing Her Whole Team After 'Empire' Success Is Her Best Decision
  • Dec 27, 2023

Taraji P. Henson Thinks Firing Her Whole Team After 'Empire' Success Is Her Best Decision

Most Read
Kevin Hart's Wife Eniko Parrish Says 'IDGAF' Amid New Cheating and Baby Allegations
Celebrity

Kevin Hart's Wife Eniko Parrish Says 'IDGAF' Amid New Cheating and Baby Allegations

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Hold Hands After Chiefs' Shock Loss at Christmas Game

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Hold Hands After Chiefs' Shock Loss at Christmas Game

Tom Cruise and Elsina Khayrova Warned of Each Other's 'Hidden Motives' Amid Romance Rumors

Tom Cruise and Elsina Khayrova Warned of Each Other's 'Hidden Motives' Amid Romance Rumors

Heidi Klum Dances in Sparkly Risque Top on Christmas Eve

Heidi Klum Dances in Sparkly Risque Top on Christmas Eve

Halle Bailey's Baby Bump No Longer Visible in New Christmas Video With DDG

Halle Bailey's Baby Bump No Longer Visible in New Christmas Video With DDG

Sofia Vergara All Smiles During Dinner With Rumored BF Justin Saliman on Christmas Eve

Sofia Vergara All Smiles During Dinner With Rumored BF Justin Saliman on Christmas Eve

Elliot Page Loves Being in 'Sensual Throuple' With A$AP Rocky and Julia Garner

Elliot Page Loves Being in 'Sensual Throuple' With A$AP Rocky and Julia Garner

Tamar Braxton and Jeremy 'JR' Robinson Re-Engaged Weeks After Reconciliation

Tamar Braxton and Jeremy 'JR' Robinson Re-Engaged Weeks After Reconciliation

Report: Jennifer Lopez Is the Reason Behind Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's 'Strained' Friendship

Report: Jennifer Lopez Is the Reason Behind Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's 'Strained' Friendship