Barbra Streisand Vows to Ignore Her Fashion Critics

The 81-year-old star reveals in a new interview while she shied away from wearing provocative outfits early in her career, these days, she doesn't worry at all about her critics.

Dec 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Barbra Streisand is "too old to care" if people like her style. The 81-year-old star shied away from wearing provocative outfits early in her career, but these days, she doesn't worry at all about her critics.

She told the New York Times newspaper, "I was too afraid to be seen that way at that time. Now I'm too old to care." Streisand also rubbished the suggestion that people should "dress their age."

The award-winning star, whose career has spanned more than six decades, explained, "People should express themselves and wear whatever they feel on any given day. And that has nothing to do with age."

Meanwhile, Barbra previously claimed that her attitude has "scared" a lot of men during her career. The iconic star has always been extremely ambitious and opinionated - but Barbra conceded that her assertive approach has also alienated some people.

She told the Guardian newspaper, "I didn't want to stay in my place. I started out wanting to be an actress and I got to acting through my singing. But then that wasn't enough. I wanted to shape things. I wanted to write. I wanted to direct. I wanted to produce. I wanted to make decisions. And that got me into trouble. A woman in control: that scared men. It scared other women! They weren't ready for it."

Despite this, Barbra has always refused to bite her tongue. She said, "That's my problem. I would constantly get attacked; I still get attacked. I remember a line from George Bernard Shaw's play 'Saint Joan': 'He who tells too much truth shall surely be hanged."

"I was making TV movies about subjects I loved, about gun control, gay rights, about Margarethe Cammermeyer, who was ousted from the army for telling the truth about her sexuality, and that didn't make me more popular with a lot of people," she continued. "But it's what I believe in my heart is what decency is, and fairness. So that's what I stand up for."

