 

'RHOC' Star Shannon Beador Admits to Having 'Hard Time' After DUI Arrest

'RHOC' Star Shannon Beador Admits to Having 'Hard Time' After DUI Arrest
Instagram
Celebrity

In a new emotional interview, the 'Real Housewives of Orange County' star reflects on the fateful night as well as her decision to take on a journey to recovery.

  • Dec 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Shannon Beador has addressed her DUI arrest in September. In a new emotional interview, "The Real Housewives of Orange County" star reflected on the fateful night as well as her decision to take on a journey to recovery.

"I still look back on it, and I have a hard time," Shannon shared during her appearance on Bravo's "Hot Mic" podcast, hosted by Alex Baskin. "I am a huge proponent of Uber; my CFO yells at me every month because my Uber bill is so high. So, if there was even a possibility of me having one sip of alcohol, I always take an Uber."

The Bravo personality went on detailing what happened when she was arrested that night. "That night I had an early dinner and I was having fun meeting people in this new neighborhood I was staying in, and I took an Uber home," she recalled. "I left my phone in the car, and I stupidly got in the car and drove to John's because I needed help to get my phone back, and it was three blocks away."

  Editors' Pick

Shannon also noted that prior to the arrest, she was involved in an argument with her ex, John Janssen. She additionally admitted to making a rash decision when she was asked to leave. "I was angry, very angry, and I thought, 'Well, I'm not going to leave my car here,' so I got in my car to drive the three blocks," she said. "I made a horrible mistake, and I have to tell you, it keeps me up at night to think I could have hurt somebody. I'm just so grateful that I didn't."

Further showing remorse, the reality TV star said, "I made a terrible mistake, and I sit back and think, 'Why did this happen?' But it has forced me to look in and take an inventory of myself and realize what wasn't working in my life."

She revealed that she chose to attend a behavioral wellness program. "I went to a behavioral wellness place because I want to figure out why I make certain toxic and unhealthy choices in my life. There was an alcohol component to it, and in this particular part of my life, have I been drinking way more than normal? Absolutely," she divulged.

Shannon was additionally grateful for the wake-up call, saying, "I'm able to look at all of that, and I don't want that to be the life. I wasn't happy, and I think you can see that too in the last season. I wasn't willing to acknowledge it."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Alexis Bellino Shares PDA-Filled Christmas Card With BF John Janssen After Flashing Promise Ring

Tiffany Haddish Jokingly Advises to 'Get Arrested' at 'Nice' Beverly Hill Jails After DUI Arrest
Related Posts
Shannon Beador 'Hurt' and 'Confused' Upon Learning Ex John Janssen Is Dating Alexis Bellino

Shannon Beador 'Hurt' and 'Confused' Upon Learning Ex John Janssen Is Dating Alexis Bellino

Shannon Beador 'Grateful' After Avoiding Jail Time in DUI, Hit-and-Run Case

Shannon Beador 'Grateful' After Avoiding Jail Time in DUI, Hit-and-Run Case

Shannon Beador Looks Somber in First Sighting After DUI, Hit-and-Run Charges

Shannon Beador Looks Somber in First Sighting After DUI, Hit-and-Run Charges

Shannon Beador Breaks Silence One Month After DUI, Hit-and-Run Arrest

Shannon Beador Breaks Silence One Month After DUI, Hit-and-Run Arrest

Latest News
Lee Sun-kyun's Agency Asks to Refrain From Spreading False Information After Actor's Tragic Death
  • Dec 27, 2023

Lee Sun-kyun's Agency Asks to Refrain From Spreading False Information After Actor's Tragic Death

Tiffany Haddish Jokingly Advises to 'Get Arrested' at 'Nice' Beverly Hill Jails After DUI Arrest
  • Dec 27, 2023

Tiffany Haddish Jokingly Advises to 'Get Arrested' at 'Nice' Beverly Hill Jails After DUI Arrest

Alexis Bellino Shares PDA-Filled Christmas Card With BF John Janssen After Flashing Promise Ring
  • Dec 27, 2023

Alexis Bellino Shares PDA-Filled Christmas Card With BF John Janssen After Flashing Promise Ring

'RHOC' Star Shannon Beador Admits to Having 'Hard Time' After DUI Arrest
  • Dec 27, 2023

'RHOC' Star Shannon Beador Admits to Having 'Hard Time' After DUI Arrest

Serena Williams Hilariously Admits She Tried Her Best to 'Look Snatched' in Gym Photos
  • Dec 27, 2023

Serena Williams Hilariously Admits She Tried Her Best to 'Look Snatched' in Gym Photos

Kyle Richards Shares Cryptic Message After Denying Mauricio Umansky's Dating Rumors With Anitta
  • Dec 27, 2023

Kyle Richards Shares Cryptic Message After Denying Mauricio Umansky's Dating Rumors With Anitta

Most Read
DDG Laughs Off Speculation Halle Bailey Has Given Birth After Cheerful Christmas Posts
Celebrity

DDG Laughs Off Speculation Halle Bailey Has Given Birth After Cheerful Christmas Posts

Kevin Hart's Wife Eniko Parrish Says 'IDGAF' Amid New Cheating and Baby Allegations

Kevin Hart's Wife Eniko Parrish Says 'IDGAF' Amid New Cheating and Baby Allegations

Cardi B Defended by Fans for Treating Her Kids to Their Own Lavish Christmas Trees

Cardi B Defended by Fans for Treating Her Kids to Their Own Lavish Christmas Trees

Tom Cruise and Elsina Khayrova Warned of Each Other's 'Hidden Motives' Amid Romance Rumors

Tom Cruise and Elsina Khayrova Warned of Each Other's 'Hidden Motives' Amid Romance Rumors

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Hold Hands After Chiefs' Shock Loss at Christmas Game

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Hold Hands After Chiefs' Shock Loss at Christmas Game

Heidi Klum Dances in Sparkly Risque Top on Christmas Eve

Heidi Klum Dances in Sparkly Risque Top on Christmas Eve

Tom Brady Decorates Huge Christmas Tree With Kids in New Adorable Holiday Photo

Tom Brady Decorates Huge Christmas Tree With Kids in New Adorable Holiday Photo

Sofia Vergara All Smiles During Dinner With Rumored BF Justin Saliman on Christmas Eve

Sofia Vergara All Smiles During Dinner With Rumored BF Justin Saliman on Christmas Eve

Halle Bailey's Baby Bump No Longer Visible in New Christmas Video With DDG

Halle Bailey's Baby Bump No Longer Visible in New Christmas Video With DDG