'RHOC' Star Shannon Beador Admits to Having 'Hard Time' After DUI Arrest

Dec 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Shannon Beador has addressed her DUI arrest in September. In a new emotional interview, "The Real Housewives of Orange County" star reflected on the fateful night as well as her decision to take on a journey to recovery.

"I still look back on it, and I have a hard time," Shannon shared during her appearance on Bravo's "Hot Mic" podcast, hosted by Alex Baskin. "I am a huge proponent of Uber; my CFO yells at me every month because my Uber bill is so high. So, if there was even a possibility of me having one sip of alcohol, I always take an Uber."

The Bravo personality went on detailing what happened when she was arrested that night. "That night I had an early dinner and I was having fun meeting people in this new neighborhood I was staying in, and I took an Uber home," she recalled. "I left my phone in the car, and I stupidly got in the car and drove to John's because I needed help to get my phone back, and it was three blocks away."

Shannon also noted that prior to the arrest, she was involved in an argument with her ex, John Janssen. She additionally admitted to making a rash decision when she was asked to leave. "I was angry, very angry, and I thought, 'Well, I'm not going to leave my car here,' so I got in my car to drive the three blocks," she said. "I made a horrible mistake, and I have to tell you, it keeps me up at night to think I could have hurt somebody. I'm just so grateful that I didn't."

Further showing remorse, the reality TV star said, "I made a terrible mistake, and I sit back and think, 'Why did this happen?' But it has forced me to look in and take an inventory of myself and realize what wasn't working in my life."

She revealed that she chose to attend a behavioral wellness program. "I went to a behavioral wellness place because I want to figure out why I make certain toxic and unhealthy choices in my life. There was an alcohol component to it, and in this particular part of my life, have I been drinking way more than normal? Absolutely," she divulged.

Shannon was additionally grateful for the wake-up call, saying, "I'm able to look at all of that, and I don't want that to be the life. I wasn't happy, and I think you can see that too in the last season. I wasn't willing to acknowledge it."

