Alexis Bellino Shares PDA-Filled Christmas Card With BF John Janssen After Flashing Promise Ring

Shortly after revealing that her new boyfriend gave her a promise ring, the 'Real Housewives of Orange County' star uploads a series of their photos via social media.

Dec 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Alexis Bellino has made her relationship with John Janssen Instagram official. The former star of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" shared her and her new boyfriend's PDA-filled Christmas card after she flashed her promise ring from him.

On Tuesday, December 26, the 46-year-old reality TV star uploaded a number of photos with her new boyfriend on her Instagram account. In one of the pictures, she and John could be seen holding each other's hands during a boat ride. She was captured leaning her head on his as they sat close next to one another.

Another snap in the same post saw Alexis and John, who is the ex-boyfriend of her former castmate Shannon Beador, cheerfully striking a pose for a picture together. While he placed one of his hands behind her wrist, she put hers on his chest. The new couple was smiling from ear-to-ear as they looked straight at the camera.

Along with the photos, the former Bravolebrity showered John with love in the caption of the post. She gushed, "Johnny J, let everyone talk. But you have shown me love that I've never known. I love you [a red heart emoji] #thisisourchristmascard #merrychristmas."

The new post came one day after Alexis revealed that John gave her a promise ring. On Monday, December 25, she showed off the jewelry piece via social media. She released a photo highlighting a thick band, which came with engravings and other details, on one of her fingers.

Accompanying the picture, Alexis wrote in the caption, "Words cannot. Actions do. I will no longer feel guilty. I will not apologize. Love will create its own story. I love you Johnny J. #lovewins #notengaged #promised #merrychristmas @vancleefarpels."

Alexis and John sparked romance rumors in November after they were spotted hanging out together. However, her representative and publicist Spencer Lubitz insisted that they were not a thing. On December 5, it was reported that "they're not using labels like boyfriend or girlfriend" despite spending "a lot of time together" and "enjoying learning about each other."

A few days later, Alexis and John confirmed that they are a couple with a PDA-filled boat ride. The two were documented passionately kissing each other on the lips in a video that made its rounds on social media on December 7.

