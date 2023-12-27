Kyle Richards Shares Cryptic Message After Denying Mauricio Umansky's Dating Rumors With Anitta

Cover Images/Media Punch Celebrity

The 'RHOBH' star shares a post about 'post-traumatic growth' after shutting down romance rumors between her estranged husband and the singer following their Aspen vacay.

Dec 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kyle Richards made use of her social media account to reflect on her mental health. On Tuesday, December 26, "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star shared a post from @health regarding "post-traumatic growth."

In the post, post-traumatic growth is defined as "the acceptance of negative past experiences or events which can often make you more focused, compassionate, spiritual, and aware of your strengths and possibilities than before."

In the caption, the wellness account explained, "There's no sugarcoating it: Sometimes, life hurts. Losses, heartbreaks, and setbacks of all kinds can strongly affect anyone. In response, psychologists are increasingly studying the possibilities of what's known as post-traumatic growth. Head to the link in our bio to learn more about post-traumatic growth, and the hidden power of resilience."

Kyle's post came after she shut down rumors saying that Mauricio Umansky is dating singer Anitta after the two spent vacation in Aspen, Colorado alongside fellow "Dancing with the Stars" alum Lele Pons. When asked about the romance speculations, the Bravolebrity told Daily Mail on Sunday, "That's not true." However, Kyle stressed that her estranged husband is "allowed to do what he wants."

During the holiday season, Mauricio headed to Aspen with Anitta and Lele. In a video shared by Anitta, Mauricio could be seen having the time of his life as he was dancing shirtless in a bar. The real estate agent also posted a video of the women hitting the ski slopes in nothing but a towel.

"Some fun shenanigans about to occur. You'll have to go to their gram to see what they are up to," Mauricio wrote over a December 20 Instagram Story clip. "OK, so I've been officially asked to be the videographer for these two girls' shenanigans."

He was also spotted with designer Alexandria Wolfe. A source told PEOPLE that the pair are "getting to know" each other. The informant added, "Mauricio and Alexandria have been enjoying each other's company upon meeting in Aspen. They have become good friends."

Following his fun-filled vacay with the women, Mauricio joined Kyle for a family getaway in the iconic destination despite the tension in their marriage. In some Instagram posts, Kyle shared some videos of them enjoying holiday with daughters Alexia, Sophia and Farrah Brittany.

