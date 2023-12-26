 

This Is Why NBA YoungBoy Decided to Stop Going to Therapy

On Sunday, December 24, the Baton Rouge native appeared on the "Million Dollaz Worth of Game" podcast. He sat with Gillie Da King and Wallo to discuss his living conditions, coping with loneliness and what makes him happy.

AceShowbiz - NBA YoungBoy a.k.a. YoungBoy Never Broke Again once went to therapy. However, in a new interview, the emcee revealed that he no longer do that and explain the reason why.

On Sunday, December 24, the Baton Rouge native appeared on the "Million Dollaz Worth of Game" podcast. He sat with Gillie Da King and Wallo to discuss his living conditions, coping with loneliness and what makes him happy. During the conversation, he was also asked if he considered attending therapy.

"Yeah, I seen one before," YB responded. "It was court-ordered… I'm not finna talk to somebody when you ain't been through s**t I [have] been through."

"You can't give me your perspective. I ain't the n***a that's gon' call for you in the middle of the night to make [you] say the right s**t to make me feel right. I'll hang up on yo' a**, I ain't finna lie to myself."

