 

Hugh Jackman Gets 'in Trouble' on First Christmas Since Deborra-Lee Furness Split

Cover Images/John Nacion Imaging
Celebrity

The actor, who is known for his roles in 'The Wolverine' and 'The Greatest Showman', reveals what he did in the morning of the special holiday in New York City.

  • Dec 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - Hugh Jackman admitted that he got "in trouble" on a first Christmas since his split from Deborra-Lee Furness. Making use of social media, the actor of "The Greatest Showman" revealed what he did on the special holiday.

On Monday, December 25, the 55-year-old actor explained the reason why he got in trouble on Christmas. In the caption of his new post via Instagram, he began writing, "I highly recommend getting up really early on Christmas morning and taking a walk to see the Rockefeller Christmas tree."

Hugh went on to gush, "It's so beautiful and not crowded at all." He then confessed, "I did get in trouble for going beyond the barrier but the security guard was nice and let me go with just a warning."

In the same post, the actor of "The Wolverine" uploaded a video and a series of photos from his visit to Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree. In the clip, he was documented making his way to the iconic landmark while holding his smartphone in one of his hands, seemingly taking a video or photo of the tree.

  Editors' Pick

At one point, Hugh was filmed turning around to the camera and excitingly striking a pose with the tree, which was a distance away behind him. He flashed a huge smile and put both of his hands in the air. He was wearing a black insulated jacket, a pair of long pants and clear glasses with black frame. His hair was covered in a beige beanie.

Hugh also treated social media users to a look at the top of the iconic Christmas tree from up close and his selfie featuring the tree in two of the photos. In another snap, he photographed the tree, which was fully covered with twinkling colorful lights.

The new post came a few months after Hugh announced that he and Deborra-Lee have separated. On September 15, the two issued a joint statement about their breakup to PEOPLE. On October 12, a source told Daily Mail, "Hugh is not against dating or against being put together with someone that friends might think is right for him, but he is also still processing life without the woman he has been with for decades."

