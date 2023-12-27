 

Hugh Jackman and Gwyneth Paltrow Saddened by Bill Granger's Death

The 'Logan' actor and Goop founder have sent condolences and paid homage to the Australian chef and food writer who passed away on Christmas Day following hospitalization.

AceShowbiz - Hugh Jackman and Gwyneth Paltrow have honored Australian chef Bill Granger following his death at the age of 54. The restaurateur and food writer tragically died in a London hospital on Christmas Day, December 25, according to a social media statement from his family, and the Hollywood duo were among those sending well-wishes.

"We are devastated to hear the news of Bill's passing. His talent, his joie de vivre, the way he brought people together, and his commitment to family were inspiring," Hugh said in a joint statement with former partner Deborra-Lee Furness on Instagram.

Granger's family had issued their statement on Boxing Day, December 26 where they confirmed that the chef - who was renowned for giving avocado on toast global appeal - had passed away "peacefully."

It read, "It is with great sadness that the family of Bill Granger announce he has passed away on 25th December. A dedicated husband and father, Bill died peacefully in hospital with his wife Natalie Elliott and three daughters, Edie, Ines and Bunny, at his bedside in their adopted home of London."

"Born in Melbourne, Australia, Bill was a self-taught cook who became a celebrated global restaurateur and food writer with a career spanning over 30 years. He will be deeply missed by all, with his loss most profoundly felt by his adored family, who are grateful for all the love and support that has been given."

In a reply to the statement, "Shakespeare in Love" actress Gwyneth commented, "Oh my goodness, this is so heartbreaking! Love to you all."

Tributes also flooded in from the culinary world as Jamie Oliver described the news of Granger's death as "devastating." The 48-year-old TV chef said, "This is devastating news, I'm so sad to hear this, what a guy he was… a wonderful human, kind calm soul…."

"I admired everything he represented in food, I remember the first time I met him many moons ago he couldn't have been nicer and his food so good… Sending so much love to all his family, rest in peace, Bill, he will be sorely missed."

