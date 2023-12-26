Biggest Celebrity Scandals and Drama of 2023

Pexels/Caio Celebrity

From complicated relationship issues to serious legal problems, some actors, musicians and reality TV stars have made entertainment industry juicier with their scandals.

AceShowbiz - Life is imitating art. Just like movies that will be dull without conflicts, celebrities' lives are not always smooth smailing and that's what makes it more interesting to follow. In the past twelve months, a number public figures made headlines with their complicated relationship issues and serious legal problems.

With the end of 2023 just around the corner, AceShowbiz is taking a trip down memory lane to look back at some biggest celebrity scandals and drama in this year alone. While some have managed to resolve their issues, a few others are still entangled in their unfortunate situation that often tarnished their reputations.

1. Scandoval Cover Images/FAYES VISION Tom Sandoval deserved the title of "TV's Biggest Villain" after his cheating scandal with fellow "Vanderpump Rules" star Raquel Leviss was revealed in March. It was reported that Ariana Madix found out his affair when "a selfie video sexual in nature from Leviss popped up on his phone," bringing their 9-year relationship to an end. Naturally, Bravo caught the drama on camera for the 11th season of "Vanderpump Rules". Things got heated as many, including their co-stars, weighed in on the cheating scandal. Raquel, however, did not return for the latest season of the show. She opted to stay away from the spotlight for months to undergo "mental health and trauma therapy." In the end, her relationship with Tom didn't stand the test of time as they did not reunite romantically after she left the mental health rehab.

2. Hollywood Strikes Instagram Movie and TV industry just regained traction after being hit by the pandemic when it was brought to a halt in April due to the WGA strike. As studio execs reportedly dragged out negotiations with the WGA, actors like Matt Damon, Ryan Reynolds, Oprah Winfrey and Nicole Kidman showed support to picketing writers by making donation to help them pay the bills. While the writers' strike was yet to end, actors were also fighting for better labor contract beginning on July 14. Besides affecting production schedules, the SAG-AFTRA strike made it almost impossible for actors to participate in promotional runs for their films. The writers' strike eventually ended on September 7 after 148 days, and the actors' strike ended on November 9, with studios adjusting the release dates of several big movies as the repercussion.

3. Kanye West and Bianca Censori's Lewd Act in Italy Cover Images/Instagram/Sandro Barbosa It's almost impossible to separate Kanye West from controversy. People haven't even forgotten his anti-Semitism scandal yet when he made headlines for his numerous sightings in Europe with his wife Bianca Censori, who is equally eccentric with her racy outfits on most occasions. But that wasn't the most shocking thing about the couple. In late August, they were caught in a comprimising position during a boat ride Venice, Italy. In some paparazzi shots, the rapper accidentally bared his butt while his wife seemingly crouched down in front of him, leading many to think that they were engaged in sexual act in public. Not showing any remorse, they never apologized for their lewd act, which caused them to be banned from boarding Venice boats for life.

4. Keke Palmer Mom-Shaming Drama Instagram Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson looked like a beautiful young couple who basked in the bliss of being first-time parents, but their relationship suddenly turned sour after he publicly called her out over her booty-baring dress at Usher's Las Vegas concert in July. "It's the outfit tho.. you a mom," he tweeted at the time. Needless to say, fans and social media users came to the actress' defense, with many accusing the fitness instructor of mom-shaming. After clapping back at her baby daddy online multiple times, Keke sparked reconciliation speculation following her flirty interaction with Darius at Beyonce Knowles' "Renaissance" show in September. That, however, didn't last long as in November, she sought a restraining order against her ex and requested sole custody of their son Leodis, accusing Darius of "many instances of physical violence" during their relationship. He then fought back by filing a restraining order against the "Nope" star, accusing her of being "physically abusive" towards him.

5. Jonathan Majors' Arrest Cover Images/Koi Sojer/INSTARimages Jonathan Majors' career was on the rise when he was arrested in May on assault, strangulation and harassment charges, stemming from a domestic dispute with his then-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. She "sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition," but his spokesperson insisted that the actor "has done nothing wrong." A trial for the case began in November and ended in mid-December, with the "Creed III" star being found guilty of one count of reckless assault in the 3rd degree and a charge of harassment as a violation. His sentencing is set for February 2024. Following the verdict, he was fired from MCU, where he was set to reprise his role as Kang the Conqueror.

6. Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Marital and Financial Woes Cover Images/Michael Simon Kim Zolciak may no longer be a fixture on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta", but her personal life is still as juicy as the show's storyline. In May, she and Kroy Biermann filed for divorce from each other amid reports of their financial issues. They briefly reconciled in July, only for the former NFL star to refile for divorce in August. Further showing how tumultuous their relationship is, the estranged spouses had explosive fights that led to police visits. They couldn't even agree on their relationship status as Kim claimed in September that they were working on their marriage, but Kroy insisted on moving on with their divorce. Meanwhile, their financial struggle was made obvious as they put their Georgia mansion on sale and have been selling their personal items.

7. Diddy Sexual Assault Lawsuits Cover Images/INFphoto.com Sean "P. Diddy" Combs' reputation as one of the respected musicians was tarnished in a day after Cassie filed a lawsuit against him, accusing him of rape, abuse and sex trafficking during their on-off relationship from 2007 to 2018. He settled the lawsuit with the singer one day later, with his attorney insisting that the settlement was in "no way" an admission of his client's "wrongdoing." That, however, was only the beginning of his downfall as three other women later filed civil cases against the "I Need a Girl" hitmaker. Following the lawsuits, the 54-year-old said in a statement issued on December 6, "ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy. Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth."

8. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's Relationship Cover Images/Faye's Vision Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's two-decade of marriage isn't always solid. While it's no longer secret that she once had an entanglement with much-younger singer August Alsina, the actress revealed prior to the release her new book "Worthy" that she and her husband had been separated since 2016. She said on the "Today" show in October, "It was not a divorce on paper, but it was a divorce." After much speculation and rumors about their relationship status, the "Red Table Talk" host confirmed later in the same month that she and the "Emancipation" star reconciled following their 2022 Oscars incident, during which he slapped Chris Rock onstage. Speaking to Drew Barrymore on her talk show, the 52-year-old actress declared that she and Will are "staying together forever."

9. Jamie Foxx's Mysterious Health Issue Cover Images/JOHN NACION Jamie Foxx gave everyone a scare when his daughter Corinne Foxx announced in April that her father had been hospitalized after an unspecified medical emergency. Very little was shared about his condition, leading to wild rumors that he was gravely ill. Amid conflicting reports about his condition, Corinne said in May that her father had been "out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating." The Oscar winner was reportedly treated in a "physical rehab facility in Chicago" until he was first spotted in public in July. He made his first official public appearance in December, during which he revealed that he "couldn't actually walk" during his health scare. "I wouldn't wish what I went through on my worst enemy," he said, adding, "I cherish every single minute now."

10. Britney Spears' Bombshell Memoir Cover Images/startraksphoto.com Britney Spears has finally spoken up and she tells all. Nearly two years since her conservatorship ended, she released her first memoir in October. Titled "The Woman in Me", the book quickly became a best-seller not without a reason. It is full of juicy stories that had been kept secret from public, including details of her relationship with Justin Timberlake. The "Toxic" songstress claimed she had an abortion while dating the former NSYNC member because he "wasn't happy about the pregnancy" and claimed they "were way too young" to have a baby. She admitted to have cheated on Justin "one time" with choreographer Wade Robson. She, however, alleged that the "SexyBack" crooner cheated on her several times with "another celebrity."

