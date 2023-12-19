Tom Cruise Warned to Keep His 'Eyes and Wallet Wide Open' Amid Elsina Khayrova Dating Rumors

Cover Images/Instagram/Darla Khazei Celebrity

Dmitry Tsetkov, who is the Russian socialite's ex-husband, claims that his acrimonious three-year-old divorce battle with Elsina cost him 150 million pound sterling.

Dec 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tom Cruise may be betting his fortune in his latest romantic relationship. As he has been rumored to be dating Elsina Khayrova, her ex-husband has shared some advice to the Hollywood star following a bitter end to their marriage.

Dmitry Tsetkov, who was married to the Russian socialite for 11 years before their ugly divorce, tells Daily Mail that the 61-year-old actor better watch his wallet. "Irrespective of whoever she's with, Tom Cruise or anybody else, they should be aware that she likes the finer things in life and has expensive and luxurious taste," Dmitry says. "Tom should keep his eyes and wallet wide open."

Despite how things ended between him and Elsina, the Russian oligarch wishes nothing but the best for his ex-wife. "I'm happy for her, I wish her all the best," he adds, before noting, "I haven't spoken with Elsina about this because our preferred method of communication is through our lawyers. She's 36, she's beautiful, financially independent and loves life."

Coincidentally, Dmitry reveals that the "Top Gun: Maverick" star is his favorite actor. "He's one of the best I have ever seen," he gushes over his ex-wife's alleged new beau. "I have watched a lot of his movies. I first heard about him when I was 13 from my English teacher who came back from the U.S. and told us that she lived next door to him."

Only three months ago, Dmitry says he was in talks with a Hollywood producer interested in making a film about his life and he insisted that he only wanted Tom to play him. "I told the producer that the only actor who could play me is Tom Cruise. We're about the same height and weight and I would be honored if that could happen. I couldn't think of anyone better to play me than Tom. I'm hoping that I'll be able to meet him one day to discuss this project," he claims.

Dmitry further spills his love for Tom's films, saying that his favorite is "Eyes Wide Shut", which he has seen around 30 times. He continues, "I also love 'Rainman' and 'The Firm' and know a lot of the dialogue of that one off by heart. But Elsina didn't know about any of these films because she's never been a big Tom Cruise fan. I'm sure all that has changed now."

Tom and Elsina sparked dating rumors after they were allegedly caught getting cozy with each other at a party in London earlier this month. Daily Mail reported that the actor and the brunette beauty were spotted canoodling at the bash held at Grosvenor Square in Mayfair on December 9. They allegedly showed up at the soiree together at 9 P.M. and "spent most [of] the night dancing" with each other on the dance floor.

"They were inseparable, clearly a couple," one guest at the almost entirely Russian event told the U.K. news outlet. "He seemed to be besotted with her." The source added, "He spent most the night dancing with Ms Khayrova, but at one point he was just throwing himself around in the middle of a group of women."

Seemingly in great spirits that night, "Cruise was very friendly - he kept being asked for pictures and politely declining," the source said. "Eventually, the DJ had to make an announcement in Russian that Mr Cruise didn't want any photos." The pair reportedly left the event together in the early hours.

Elsina is the daughter of a prominent Russian MP. During her acrimonious divorce, she was accused of hiding substantial assets, including her £1 million handbag collection, from her husband. Dmitry claims that the three-year divorce battle cost him £150 million.

You can share this post!