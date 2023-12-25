 

Cardi B Defended by Fans for Treating Her Kids to Their Own Lavish Christmas Trees

Cardi B Defended by Fans for Treating Her Kids to Their Own Lavish Christmas Trees
Instagram
Celebrity

Naysayers earlier came at the 'Bodak Yellow' raptress after she showed her daughter Kulture and son Wave's own Christmas trees, which were tall enough to nearly reach the ceiling of her mansion.

  • Dec 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - Cardi B has had her fans come in her defense following a backlash for treating her children to their own lavish Christmas trees. The "Bodak Yellow" raptress, who shares daughter Kulture and son Wave with her estranged husband Offset, was supported by many of her devotees despite criticisms.

On Sunday, December 24, the 31-year-old hip-hop artist received supportive messages from her fans via Instagram. In the comments section of a post featuring her Christmas decorations at her luxury mansion, one in particular wrote, "To come from different conditions and to work your way up to wealth when folks counted you out... that's got to be an amazing feeling to be able to bless your kids like this," adding a red heart emoji.

Another joined in, "Y'all mad cause she happy y'all mad she screaming in the phone .. y'all just damn mad she came from nothing and we saw it NOTHING and whew look at her now giving her kids the life she didn't have and y'all mad .. seek help you ole hags."

  Editors' Pick

The positive online responses did not stop there. A third penned, "If you followed cardi from day1 u know how she was living and she was all happy even in a lil tiny hole in the wall love to see this." A fourth added, "This is beautiful and It's a lot of hurt people mad at someone. For being able to provide her children a magical Christmas. Seek therapy."

Prior to the comments, Cardi uploaded a TikTok video documenting the Christmas decorations in her house. In the clip, she explained that Kulture's own Christmas tree was decorated in Hello Kitty-themed pink ornaments. Meanwhile, her son Wave has his Christmas tree decorated with Baby Shark-themed blue ornaments. Both of the trees were tall enough to nearly reach the ceiling of her house.

After releasing the video, it did not take long for Cardi, who was recently slapped with a lawsuit over unpaid rent, to be bombarded with criticisms from social media users. Some of the negative comments read, "This why she got evicted. Always trying show out instead of paying her bills," and "This is why celebs go broke."

You can share this post!

You might also like

DDG Laughs Off Speculation Halle Bailey Has Given Birth After Cheerful Christmas Posts

Kourtney Kardashian Yells Profanities at Sister Kim During Friendly Bake-Off
Related Posts
Cardi B Urges Trolls to 'STFU' for Accusing Her of Copying Nicki Minaj's Winter Outfit

Cardi B Urges Trolls to 'STFU' for Accusing Her of Copying Nicki Minaj's Winter Outfit

Cardi B and Offset Slapped With New Lawsuit Over Unpaid Rent and 'Significant' Property Damage

Cardi B and Offset Slapped With New Lawsuit Over Unpaid Rent and 'Significant' Property Damage

Cardi B and Offset Allegedly Faking Split for Publicity

Cardi B and Offset Allegedly Faking Split for Publicity

Tearful Cardi B Blasts Offset for Doing Her 'Dirty'

Tearful Cardi B Blasts Offset for Doing Her 'Dirty'

Latest News
Tom Brady Decorates Huge Christmas Tree With Kids in New Adorable Holiday Photo
  • Dec 25, 2023

Tom Brady Decorates Huge Christmas Tree With Kids in New Adorable Holiday Photo

Cardi B Defended by Fans for Treating Her Kids to Their Own Lavish Christmas Trees
  • Dec 25, 2023

Cardi B Defended by Fans for Treating Her Kids to Their Own Lavish Christmas Trees

Kourtney Kardashian Yells Profanities at Sister Kim During Friendly Bake-Off
  • Dec 25, 2023

Kourtney Kardashian Yells Profanities at Sister Kim During Friendly Bake-Off

DDG Laughs Off Speculation Halle Bailey Has Given Birth After Cheerful Christmas Posts
  • Dec 25, 2023

DDG Laughs Off Speculation Halle Bailey Has Given Birth After Cheerful Christmas Posts

Cliff Richard Weighs In on People Associating Him With Christmas
  • Dec 25, 2023

Cliff Richard Weighs In on People Associating Him With Christmas

Artist of the Week: Cher
  • Dec 25, 2023

Artist of the Week: Cher

Most Read
The Dixie Chicks' Founding Member Laura Lynch Killed in Car Crash
Celebrity

The Dixie Chicks' Founding Member Laura Lynch Killed in Car Crash

Jennie Garth's Husband Demands to Get Paid After Helping Around the House

Jennie Garth's Husband Demands to Get Paid After Helping Around the House

Pete Davidson Comedy Shows in NY Canceled Last Minute Due to 'Unforeseen Circumstances'

Pete Davidson Comedy Shows in NY Canceled Last Minute Due to 'Unforeseen Circumstances'

Aaron Carter's Sister Bobbie Jean Dies Suddenly at 41

Aaron Carter's Sister Bobbie Jean Dies Suddenly at 41

David Foster Hopes People Are No Longer Weirded Out by Katharine McPhee Age Gap

David Foster Hopes People Are No Longer Weirded Out by Katharine McPhee Age Gap

Tori Spelling Embraces 'Single Mom Christmas' Status After Dean McDermott Split

Tori Spelling Embraces 'Single Mom Christmas' Status After Dean McDermott Split

Coco Austin Calls Daughter 'Little Stalker' for Following Her Everywhere

Coco Austin Calls Daughter 'Little Stalker' for Following Her Everywhere

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady Pay Tribute to Late Dog in Separate Posts

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady Pay Tribute to Late Dog in Separate Posts

Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's Family Taking her Ashes to Disney World on Christmas

Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's Family Taking her Ashes to Disney World on Christmas