 

DDG Laughs Off Speculation Halle Bailey Has Given Birth After Cheerful Christmas Posts

After both the YouTuber and the 'Little Mermaid' actress hint at their good spirits this holiday season, fans are convinced that the couple has welcomed their first child.

  • Dec 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - DDG has caught wind of recent speculation about him and Halle Bailey, and he's quick to put the brakes on it. The rapper has shut down fan theory which circulated online following his and his girlfriend's cheerful Christmas posts.

Taking to his X, formerly Twitter page, the YouTuber laughed off the wild speculation. He wrote on early Sunday, December 24, "blogs be spinnin narratives like a mf lol.. i fw the hustle tho i get it."

In a follow-up tweet, he seemingly revealed what he has been celebrating these days as he boasted, "i got the best music in the world on my hard drive.. it's up 2024.."

DDG's Tweets

DDG seemingly responded to speculation that Halle Bailey has given birth.

DDG didn't specifically mention the rumors that he debunked, but he most likely responded to claim that Halle has given birth to their first child together. The speculation arose after the 26-year-old tweeted on Saturday, "life is amazing."

  Editors' Pick

Halle also seemed to be in good spirits lately. As she's ready to welcome the holidays, she recently posted a selfie on her Instagram Story and captioned it, "Hii... it's almost christmas!!"

Following DDG and Halle's posts, many suspected that the couple is happier these days because of an alleged arrival of their child. "she must've had the baby, congrats to them," one person commented on the posts.

"The baby here," another claimed. A third speculated, "She done had that baby or she about to!!!!" Similarly, a fourth wrote, "She must have had the baby!!" as another person weighed in, "They just had the baby I'm guessing."

As for the pregnancy rumors, they first circulated online in August after she was spotted walking in the background with what appeared to be a baby bump during her boyfriend DDG's live stream. Though she has mostly remained mum on the rumors, she did not hold back in scolding a fan who pointed out her "pregnancy nose" back in November.

"Listen, if I see one more person say something about my nose one more time, it's gonna be hell to pay," the "Angel" songstress said in a video posted through her Snapchat Story. "And you know why? 'Cause I am black. I love my nose. [What are you] concerned about my nose for? Leave me the hell alone!"

