Cardi B and Offset Slapped With New Lawsuit Over Unpaid Rent and 'Significant' Property Damage

Dec 24, 2023

AceShowbiz - Cardi B and Offset are facing a legal problem amid their marital issues. It was unveiled that the "WAP" hitmaker and the Migos star have been sued over unpaid rent and "significant" property damage.

In court documents obtained by TMZ, it was stated that the estranged couple rented a house in Beverly Hills in 2022. They reportedly left the pad in October without any notice and were allegedly behind in both rent and utility payments.

The landlord claimed that Cardi and Offset left behind "significant property damage." They included scratches on the tile flooring, broken furniture, holes in walls as well as "burn marks" on items like tables, cabinets and counters.

According to the suit, the estimated cost of damages is around $85,000. The landlord said they've tried to resolve the issue multiple times but to no avail.

The news arrived after Cardi confirmed her split from Offset earlier this month. "I've been single for a minute now," she said on Instagram Live when addressing fan speculation about their relationship after they unfollowed one another.

"But I have been afraid to like - not afraid I just don't know how to tell the world," she admitted. "But I feel like today has been a sign. The last time I got on Live I kind of wanted to tell you guys, but I didn't know how to tell you, so I changed my mind. But it has been like this for a minute now. I just took it as a sign."

However, two alleged well-placed music industry insiders alleged that Cardi and Offset were faking their breakup for publicity. "I don't believe they split. I know they have a project together that they plan on dropping soon. I think it's all just for [publicity,]" one of the insiders explains, noting that both hip-hop stars have been struggling to sell records lately.

Further supporting the theory, Media Take Out reports that Cardi and Offset are both set to perform New Year's concerts at the Fountainbleu Hotel in Miami. While the concerts will be in separate parts of the hotel, both will take place at the same high-end building and the couple reportedly plans on spending the evening together at the Fountainbleu.

