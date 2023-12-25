Kourtney Kardashian Yells Profanities at Sister Kim During Friendly Bake-Off

Instagram TV

Dec 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - What seemed to be a friendly gathering took a tense turn. In a clip from Hulu's "The Kardashians", Kris Jenner could be seen inviting some family members and close friends over to help judge a bake-off before sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian got into an argument.

At one point, Kris was seen giving her speech in front of her guests, including her mom MJ. Later, the SKIMS founder could be heard interrupting her by screaming to Kylie Jenner, who was in another room. "Wait, we're in the middle of judging a bake-off," so Kim yelled.

That seemed to annoy Kourtney so much that she screamed profanities at Kim. "SHUT THE F**K UP OR GET OUT OF HERE," the Poosh founder told Kim, who replied, "But [Kylie's] talking to us." After Kourtney said, "Kylie can talk, this is a household," Kim insisted, "But [Kris] is in the middle of giving us an announcement." To that, Kourtney retorted, "Who cares?"

Kris, meanwhile, could only look at their daughter bickering expressionless. As for Khloe Kardashian, the Good American founder appeared to get enough with her feuding sisters as she told them, "Keep quiet! Shh! Be quiet!" That actually worked because both Kim and Kourtney immediately stopped their fight.

The back-and-forth aside, Kourtney recently treated fans to the first photos of her and husband Travis Barker's son Rocky Thirteen Barker on Instagram. The snaps saw Kourtney and Travis twinning in all-black outfits. The first picture featured the Poosh founder lying on the floor while resting her head on husband Travis' lap. The Blink-182 drummer, meanwhile, was cradling their newborn.

The next slide, on the other hand, saw Kourtney breastfeeding the baby. Another picture also had Travis affectionately kissing their baby boy, who was born on Wednesday, November 1 at a hospital in Los Angeles. "ROCKY," so the couple simply captioned the post.

