Sydney Sweeney and Megan Thee Stallion Make Jaws Drop in Sizzling Outfits for Christmas Eve

The 'Anyone But You' actress and the 'Girls in the Hood' raptress apparently are not ditching their revealing ensembles for the special occasion as seen in their new pictures.

Dec 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sydney Sweeney and Megan Thee Stallion apparently did not ditch their sizzling outfits for Christmas Eve. The actress portraying Bea in "Anyone But You" and the "Girls in the Hood" raptress made people's jaws drop by showcasing their figures in their new photos via social media.

On Sunday, December 24, the 26-year-old actress made use of her Instagram page to upload a series of her never-before-seen photos highlighting her look for Christmas Eve. In the photos, she could be seen putting on a busty display in a red satin mini dress. The gown came with a plunging neckline and off-the-shoulder design.

To match with the dress, Sydney put on a pair of red open-toe high heels. While ditching her sparkling accessories and bag, she let loose her long blonde hair, styled it into loose waves and parted it in the middle. For her makeup, she added black thick eyeliner, long lashes, glittery eyeshadow and pink lipstick.

In the photos, the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" actress was striking a number of poses in front of a green wallpaper. She was captured standing up and looking straight at the camera in one of the snaps. Meanwhile, in another one, she was seen flashing her huge radiant smile and closing both of her eyes as she leaned forward. Along with the pictures, she wrote in the caption of the post, "It's Christmas eveeeeeeee love you all!"

In the meantime, Megan opted to wear a revealing bodysuit for Christmas Eve. Earlier that same day, the 28-year-old hip-hop artist let out a video on Instagram Story. In the clip, she was documented showcasing her cleavage in a skin-tight long-sleeved bodysuit, which had green and red checkered patterns all over it. The clothing piece also came with a very low-cut design.

The "Hot Girl Summer" spitter enhanced the cozy look with a sparkling silver necklace and matching ring. She appeared to have added minimal makeup by only wearing lip gloss. In addition, her shoulder-length brown hair was styled into curls.

