 

Joe Jonas Spotted in London After Bringing Children to Sophie Turner for Christmas

Joe Jonas Spotted in London After Bringing Children to Sophie Turner for Christmas
The 'Cake by the Ocean' singer apparently remains in England after he flew overseas with Willa and Delphine earlier this month as the kids will spend the holidays with their mother.

  • Dec 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - Joe Jonas is making sure he's still as close as possible to his children this holiday season. The singer/actor has been spotted in London after bringing his daughters to their mother Sophie Turner earlier this month.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the British actress gets to spend time with the kids on Christmas and the New Year holiday in the U.K. Thus, the Jonas Brothers member brought the children overseas on December 17.

The kids will be with the "Game of Thrones" alum through January 7, when they will have to return to New York City. Instead of flying back to the U.S. before the holidays, Joe apparently stays in England after leaving his kids with their mother as he was recently seen at London hot spot Chiltern Firehouse.

It remains to be seen if Joe and Sophie will reunite for the holidays or if the 34-year-old father of two will at least get to see his children on Christmas. Per their temporary child custody agreement, the estranged couple is splitting holiday duties with Joe having spent Halloween and Thanksgiving with his two little girls.

Joe filed for divorce from Sophie in September after four years of marriage. The actress then sued her ex for alleged "wrongful detention," accusing him of refusing to allow their daughters to return to England. In October, they reached a temporary custody agreement that will run until January 7.

"After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the U.K. We look forward to being great co-parents," they said in a joint statement in October.

Following the custody agreement, a source told Us Weekly, "They're on the path to healing and to being healthy coparents. They're both on the same page. They spoke recently and it was amicable, and that triggered a quicker resolution."

