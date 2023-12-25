 

Kyle Richard and Estranged Husband Mauricio Umansky Enjoy Skiing With Family in Aspen Despite Split

Cover Images/Vince Flores
The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star and the businessman, who separated in July after almost three decades of marriage, reunited in the ritzy Colorado ski town on Saturday, December 23.

  • Dec 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kyle Richard and Mauricio Umansky won't let their split stop them from enjoying holidays together. "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star and her estranged husband were spotted skiing with her family in Aspen although they kept their distance.

The 54-year-old reality star and her ex reunited in the ritzy Colorado ski town on Saturday, December 23. For the outing, the TV personality kept herself warm in a gray-and-white camouflage jacket with black pants and a black-and-white floral, while her ex rocked an all-green look.

Kyle did reveal earlier this month that she and Mauricio are still on good terms and she is even spending Christmas with him this year. "I definitely will be giving him a gift if we're spending Christmas together. I just have to figure out with that gift would be," she told E! News.

Kyle, who shares daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and 15-year-old Portia with Mauricio, previously admitted that "fighting" was not what led to her marriage breakdown. However, she admitted that when the new year rolls around, she just wants "peace" within her family after enduring such a "rough" time over the last 12 months.

"Like with most relationships, first and foremost we're friends. Our relationship, any issues we had it was never fighting. Disagreeing about things was not our issue ever," she explained. "This sounds cliche, but I really just want peace, I really do. This has been a really rough year going through so many difficult things in my personal life and so much scrutiny."

Despite being on good terms, Kyle was hesitant about the idea of them ever reconciling for good. Asked about the chances of them getting back together, Kyle told TMZ when she was stopped outside Beverly Glen Deli that they are "just taking everything a day at a time."

