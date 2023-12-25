Tori Spelling Hangs Out With Mystery Man During Holiday Shopping After Dean McDermott Split

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Tori Spelling has seemingly found a new special someone after Dean McDermott split. When shopping with her daughter at a mall just outside of Los Angeles, the "BH90210" alum was spotted chatting up with a mystery man.

In a video obtained by TMZ, the 50-year-old could be seen standing beside a middle-aged man alongside her 15-year-old daughter Stella on Friday, December 22. After chatting up inside the building, the guy joined the mom-and-daughter duo leaving the shopping center.

For the outing, Tori sported a bright green sweatshirt, black PVC leggings, and black boots, and her hair was down during the outing. Her daughter, in the meantime, opted to go with a black zip-up hoodie and jeans, and also had her hair down. As for the mystery man, he donned a black hoodie and jeans.

It's unclear whether Tori is dating the man. However, on the same day, the actress opened up about the struggle to prepare for the holiday season as a single mom.

"It's December 22 and I officially bought my first gift for Christmas," Tori wrote on her Instagram Story on Friday, December 22. "5 Christmas lists to tackle. 3 days to do [it]."

The mom of five shared with her followers that online shopping wasn't an option because it wouldn't arrive in time for the holiday since she missed the deadline. "Now I'll have to brave the mall alone," she continued. "Crushing this single mom Christmas 2023."

Following her split from Dean, things are allegedly chaotic especially with the kids situation. "Tori and Dean have briefly spoken, but the separation and kids situation are still a bit chaotic and are not completely resolved," a source told Us Weekly recently. The insider continued that it's "very likely" that the twosome will eventually divorce, saying, "It's a day-by-day process and things are not completely amicable."

