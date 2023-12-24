10 Most-Awaited New TV Series of 2024

Pexels/cottonbro studio TV

AceShowbiz - As 2024 is fast approaching, it's time to take a look at what is in store when it comes to new TV shows. TV enthusiasts will be treated to a lot of amazing TV series, from apocalypse shows to an adaptation of a popular animated series.

AceShowbiz has curated a special guide with a list of Top 10 new TV series you should check out in 2024. The chosen series will definitely satisfy those who look forward to new sci-fi shows, a comedy drama with a spy twist as well as live-action adaptations of beloved animated series and video games.

1. 'The Sympathizer' HBO/Hopper Stone/SMPSP Having come a long way since his critically-acclaimed appearance on "Ally McBeal", Robert Downey Jr. returns to the small screen on "The Sympathizer". Showing his versatility, the "Iron Man" star is set to portray not just one, but multiple antagonist characters on the show, which is based on the 2015 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name by Viet Thanh Nguyen. Described as a historical black comedy drama, "The Sympathizer" follows a half-French, half-Vietnamese communist spy during the final days of the Vietnam War and his resulting exile in the United States. The satire series will also star Hoa Xuande, Fred Nguyen Khan, Toan Le, Ky Duyen and Sandra Oh, joining Downey Jr., who also serves as executive producer. "The Sympathizer" will arrive on HBO sometime in 2024.

2. 'The Penguin' HBO Max Get ready to go down into Gotham's underworld. Before "The Batman 2" hits the big screen in 2025, DC fans will be treated to Max's "The Penguin" which serves as a spin-off to Matt Reeves' take on "The Batman", "The Penguin". Centering on DC Comics' iconic villain Penguin, "The Penguin" will explore the character's rise to power in Gotham City's criminal underworld. Colin Farrell will reprise his role as Oswald Cobblepot a.k.a. The Penguin. He will be joined by Cristin Milioti, who returns as Sofia Falcone. Lauren LeFrance created the limited series in addition to serving as showrunner. 6th & Idaho, DC Studios, and Dylan Clark Productions are producing the show in association with Warner Bros. Television. "The Penguin" will arrive on Max sometime in 2024.

3. '3 Body Problem' Netflix Hailing from "Game of Thrones" masterminds David Benioff and D. B. Weiss and Emmy-nominated writer/producer Alexander Woo ("True Blood"), "3 Body Problem" is another TV show to look forward to in 2024. Based on the novel "The Three-Body Problem", which is the first of trilogy "Remembrance of Earth's Past" by Liu Cixin, the upcoming science fiction series is set to take viewers on a mind-boggling journey spanning continents and timelines, jumping from the 1960s Cultural Revolution in China to Oxford streets in the present day. Judging by the trailer, "3 Body Problem" will definitely be a visual treat. The diverse and international cast includes John Bradley, who reteams with Benioff and Weiss after working together on HBO's hit "Game of Thrones", Jovan Adepo, Benedict Wong and Eiza Gonzales among others. "3 Body Problem" will be available to stream on March 21 on Netflix.

5. 'Mr. and Mrs. Smith' Prime Video/David Lee Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie may no longer be together, but "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" will never be out of time. The 2005 action comedy film is so iconic that it deserves a small screen treatment with a more diverse cast. Donald Glover ("Atlanta") has been tapped to lead the upcoming TV series, taking on the role of John Smith. "Pen15" star Maya Erskine will star opposite Glover as Jane Smith. The Amazon Prime Video series promises an equally fun story involving two spies who are put on a mission that requires them to operate undercover as a married couple. The trailer teases awkward tension between the two strangers with guns blazing and sparks flying. The spy comedy series will arrive on February 2 on Amazon Prime Video.

6. 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' AMC Rick Grimes and Michonne are back in action! Years after Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira exited "The Walking Dead", the actors return to reprise their respective roles for a new "The Walking Dead" spin-off, "The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live", much to fans' delight. Another fan-favorite character, Pollyanna McIntosh' Jadis Stokes, will also return for the upcoming AMC series. Created by Scott M. Gimple and Gurira, "The Ones Who Live" is set after the end of "The Walking Dead" series. The zombie apocalypse series will center on Rick and Michonne's reunion and the continuation of their epic love story in a changed world. The new "The Walking Dead" spin-off is set to premiere on February 25 on AMC.

7. 'Griselda' Netflix Be prepared to see a new side of Sofia Vergara on "Griselda". On the upcoming Netflix series, the "Modern Family" alum steps into the shoes of Griselda Blanco, a real-life prominent Colombian drug lord in Miami, Florida in the 1980s. Also known as the "Godmother of Cocaine", Griselda created one of the most profitable cartels in history. While this is not the first project that centers on Blanco, Netflix's take is a promising one as it comes from writer/producer Eric Newman and director Andres Baiz, the team behind one of the most successful crime dramas, "Narcos". Some "Narcos" vets, including Alberto Ammann and Diego Trujillo, join the cast alongside Alberto Guerra ("Narcos: Mexico") and Vanessa Ferlito ("NCIS: New Orleans") among others. "Griselda" is slated to arrive on January 25 on Netflix.

8. 'Echo' Disney+/Chuck Zlotnick Marvel continues to expand its universe with another new TV series. Following the success of "Hawkeye", Disney+ and Marvel are set to treat MCU fans to "Echo" that will see "Hawkeye" star Alaqua Cox reprising her role as the titular deaf superhero. Directed by Syndey Freeland, "Echo" is set to explore Maya Lopez's extended family after she finds out that her father was not murdered by Clint Barton during his Ronin phase between "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Endgame", but by Wilson Fisk a.k.a. the Kingpin instead. Vincent D'Onofrio returns as the villain with Charlie Cox reprising his role of Daredevil a.k.a. Matt Murdock before his own TV series premieres in 2025. "Echo" is slated to be available to stream on January 9 on Disney+ and Hulu.

9. 'The Acolyte' Disney+ With "The Acolyte" on the horizon, fans can expect more "Star Wars" stories on Disney+, joining "The Mandalorian", "The Book of Boba Fett", "Ahsoka" and "Skeleton Crew". The upcoming series will explore a new territory as it is the first live-action series set in the High Republic era of the franchise's timeline. Lasting around 400 years, the era is defined by the Galactic Republic. It is also the time when the Jedi Order has its golden age before their downfall. The cast boasts awards-nominated actor Lee Jung-Jae", who is internationally known for starring on "Squid Game". Playing a Jedi Master, he is joined by Dafne Keen, Amanda Stenberg and Manny Jacinto among others. "The Acolyte" is eying a 2024 release date on Disney+.

10. 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Netflix Netflix hopes to repeat the success of "One Piece" with another live-action adaptation of popular animated series. Taking fans on a trip down memory lane, the streaming giant is bringing the world of Nickelodeon's adventure fantasy "Avatar: The Last Airbender" to the small screen with a live-action adaptation. The highly-anticipated series follows Aang, the "Avatar" and the last living Airbender, as he learns to master the four elements, Water, Earth, Fire and Air, to restore the world balance which is destroyed by Fire Nation. Gordon Cormier has been tapped to play Aang, joining Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai, Paul Sun-Hung Lee as General Iron, Ken Leung as Commander Zhao], Elizabeth Yu as Princess Azua, Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko, Kiawentiio as Katara, and Ian Ousley as Sokka. "Avatar: The Last Airbender" will come out on February 22 on Netflix.

