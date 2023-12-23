 

Zara Larsson Excited to Spend Christmas in Rome

The 'Lush Life' singer is jetting off to Rome for the approaching festive season and she is looking forward for the jolly holiday where she gets to reunite with her loved ones.

AceShowbiz - Zara Larsson is heading to Rome for Christmas. The 26-year-old singer was always with her family during the festive season so she's excited to be jetting off to Italy to visit her parents with her sister, where they will switch off and enjoy one another's company.

"I love the festive feeling! It's always the holiday I get to spend with my family, and I don't have a big family with a lot of cousins and that," she told BANG Showbiz.

"So this time, my parents live in Rome as of now, so me and my sister and going to go down and spend time with my parents and just enjoy each other's company, put our phones down, have lovely dinners and good conversations."

The family don't exchange gifts over Christmas because the time they spend together is the best thing they could all ask for. She continued, "I feel like I don't really care about gifts - we won't give each other gifts, and we will just spend time with each other, because we don't really do that anymore. I don't see them as much as I used to. I'm really looking forward to just being with them."

Zara has been dating dancer Lamin Holmen since 2021 and she previously admitted that it can be "really hard" to write sad songs when she is in a happy relationship and can't relate to the emotion.

She told The Sun newspaper, "It is really hard to write about stuff that isn't. I'm so happy and I am so in love and I just love my life and everything is perfect! That is how I feel! So to write sad songs or songs about love that isn't working out - it's hard!"

