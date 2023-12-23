FKA twigs Called Out for Recreating Kanye West's Music Video Humiliating Taylor Swift

Cover Images/Keith Mayhew Music

The 'Tears in the Club' songstress is accused of shading the pop superstar after sharing a video in which she recreates explicit scene from the rapper's 'Famous' clip.

Dec 23, 2023

AceShowbiz - FKA twigs has incurred bad blood with Swifties. The British singer/songwriter has caught flak from social media users and Taylor Swift's fans in particular after recreating Kanye West's music video which humiliated the pop superstar.

On Wednesday, December 20, the "Two Weeks" songstress shared on her Instagram post a video of her lying in bed with friends laughing while Ye's song "Famous" was playing in the background. In the caption of the post, she bragged about her musical creativity.

She penned, "this year I have been making my album in cabs in berlin, hut in big sure, caves in ibiza, roads in hackney, I have written lyrics by lakes in prague and in the toilets of raves with a biro on the back of my hand."

In the original music video, Kanye featured a wax figure of then-25 year old Taylor lying in bed next to him. The "Look What You Made Me Do" singer appeared to be portrayed "n***d and humiliated" in the clip, according to some fans, as other dubbed the music video "revenge porn."

After catching wind of FKA twigs' post, many took to the comments section to slam her. "such a weird and loser behaviour from you to shade taylor and associated her with that po*n music video. You should feel ashamed," one person wrote.

Another warned, "Lets hope swifties don't find this..." Someone labeled the 35-year-old artist "disgusting, just like your music." Another wrote, "@fkatwigs making fun of taylor swift's revenge porn situation with kanye while being an advocate against sexual abuse if so hypocritical."

Apparently mistaking FKA twigs for SZA, a fifth person weighed in, "Woah? I really didn't expect this from @sza [sic]. It's disgusting to see Stan Twitter say 'it's not that deep' like Do you guys think it's okay to glorify revenge p*rn? Selective activism at its finest!!!!" Someone else added, "This so sad … but this so disgusting. The person who made the video is a disgusting person."

It's unclear what FKA twigs' intention with the video was, but she has once said that she didn't feel the needs to be "friends" with Taylor. "I think Taylor Swift is great, but I wouldn't necessarily think, 'Oh my god, I have to be friends with her,' " she told Paper magazine in 2015.

