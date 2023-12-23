 

Britney Spears 'Keen' to Reconcile With Sister Jamie Lynn

Cover Images/Sara De Boer
As Britney has followed her sister's spell on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', the 42-year-old pop star 'is keen to try and put some of their past issues to bed.'

  Dec 23, 2023

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears is keen to rebuild her relationship with her sister Jamie Lynn Spears. The 42-year-old pop star followed her sister's spell on "I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!", the British reality TV show, earlier this year, and Britney is now keen to bury the hatchet with Jamie Lynn.

A source told The Sun newspaper, "Britney was supportive of Jamie Lynn going into the jungle and she kept across her time in Australia with some interest. A lot of water has passed under that bridge and given it is Christmas, Britney is keen to try and put some of their past issues to bed."

"Jamie Lynn barely spoke about Britney in Australia and when she did, it was all totally positive and glowing. They are sisters at the end of the day and even though they've had their fair share of run-ins over the years, it is time to finally see if they can put their past to rest," the source added.

"Britney has said she'd like to meet up with Jamie Lynn if they could make it happen. She spent time with her mum in the summer and now she'd like to see if she could do the same with Jamie Lynn. It's baby steps but it all seems positive," the source continued.

Earlier this month, a source revealed that Britney is "working on reconnecting" with her family. The pop star is determined to build bridges with some of her immediate family, as Britney focuses on a "bright, loving, and happy future."

The insider told Entertainment Tonight, "She is actively working on reconnecting with some of her immediate family and doing her best to take the steps she feels she needs to. It has been a long time coming and she is trying to put the past in the past and focus on a new, bright, loving, and happy future."

