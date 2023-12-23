Tori Spelling Embraces 'Single Mom Christmas' Status After Dean McDermott Split

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Beverly Hills, 90210' alum takes to her Instagram account to open up about the struggle to prepare for the holiday season as a single mom following her split from the Canadian actor.

AceShowbiz - This year's Christmas is going to be different for Tori Spelling. The "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum took to her Instagram account to open up about the struggle to prepare for the holiday season as a single mom following her split from Dean McDermott.

"It's December 22 and I officially bought my first gift for Christmas," Tori wrote on her Instagram Story on Friday, December 22. "5 Christmas lists to tackle. 3 days to do [it]."

The 50-year-old star shared with her followers that online shopping wasn't an option because it wouldn't arrive in time for the holiday since she missed the deadline. "Now I'll have to brave the mall alone," she continued. "Crushing this single mom Christmas 2023."

Following her split from Dean, things are allegedly chaotic especially with the kids situation. "Tori and Dean have briefly spoken, but the separation and kids situation are still a bit chaotic and are not completely resolved," a source told Us Weekly recently. The insider continued that it's "very likely" that the twosome will eventually divorce, saying, "It's a day-by-day process and things are not completely amicable."

The informant added that Dean, who is currently staying at a sober living facility, has met their kids for a while. While the Canadian actor has talked to his children over the phone, "they haven't had individual and alone time together in person away from Tori."

Dean announced their separation in a since-deleted Instagram post back in June. "It's with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways and start a new journey of our own," he said at the time.

The 56-year-old actor continued, "We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time. We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness."

Later in November, Dean admitted that he made the announcement while under the influence. "It wasn't the right way to do it, but it got people's attention. The people I needed it to. It fell in the ears of people I wanted it to fall into," the actor revealed. "All Tori's ever done to this day is want me to be happy and healthy and I inflicted a lot of damage and pain on that woman."

"I'm taking accountability for that today. And it's the biggest amend that I'm ever going to have to make… It's going to be living the rest of my life making amends because I took something that was really beautiful and I just tore it down year after year, day after day," he added.

