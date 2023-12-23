'The View' Co-Hosts Are 'Pissed' as Oprah Winfrey Opts Out Promoting 'Color Purple' on the Show

ABC/Cover Images/Roger Wong TV

The media mogul was reportedly scheduled to stop by the morning talk show earlier this month to promote the latest adaptation of Alice Walker's novel of the same name, but she has yet to come to the show so far.

AceShowbiz - "The View" co-hosts are allegedly mad at Oprah Winfrey for snubbing "The View" during a media tour for "The Color Purple". It was said that the media mogul was initially scheduled to stop by the morning talk show earlier this month to promote her new movie, but she has yet to come to the show so far.

" 'The View' is p**sed that Oprah avoided 'The View'," an ABC insider revealed to Page Six in a report published on Thursday night, December 20. On the other hand, other "The Color Purple" cast members, including Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson and Danielle Brooks, made an appearance on the show in its Wednesday, December 13 episode.

Of Oprah's absence, another source noted that the episode, which also featured director Blitz Bazawule, was "taped on Nov. 27 when [Oprah] wasn't available." A spokesperson for Oprah's Harpo production company also noted that Oprah made up her absence by recording the show's "Favorite Things" segment.

The rep said, "As one of the producers, there have been appearances Ms. Winfrey did not participate in with the cast, and was unable to be in New York when this segment was filmed right after Thanksgiving. She is overjoyed to see the cast have their moment."

While Oprah snubbed "The View", the former host of "The Oprah Winfrey Show" went to other talk shows, such as Gayle King's "CBS Morning", Drew Barrymore's "The Drew Barrymore Show" and Sherri Shepherd's "Sherri".

In the December 13 episode of "The View", "The Color Purple" cast members and the director gave a standing ovation to co-host Whoopi Goldberg, who starred alongside Oprah in the original 1985 movie based on Alice Walker's novel. Blitz told her, "We wouldn't be here without you."

The new report also revealed that Whoopi "had an incredible moment with the cast during the segment. Everyone was thrilled with what aired… It was a very emotional day for Whoopi. It was a wonderful moment."

In the latest adaptation of the 1982 novel, Oprah serves as the executive producer. Whoopi, meanwhile, is not credited in any capacity in the musical remake, prompting beef rumors between the two stars. According to a report, Oprah told Fantasia that Whoopi didn't want to be bothered when the singer was about to reach out to her about the project. The "Sister Act" actress, meanwhile, reportedly felt hurt for being left out in the project.

