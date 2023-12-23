Celine Dion Hopes for 'Miracle' to Perform Again Amid Battle With Stiff-Person Syndrome

Cover Images/Janet Mayer Celebrity

The 'My Heart Will Go On' singer reportedly is 'hoping for a miracle' to take the stage again while doing what it takes to get better, including daily physical therapy.

AceShowbiz - Celine Dion reportedly is "hoping for a miracle" to be able to entertain her fans again. The "My Heart Will Go On" hitmaker is revealed to have wanted to take the stage again despite her battle with stiff-person syndrome.

Speaking to Us Weekly on Friday, December 23, a source revealed that the 55-year-old Grammy winner "won't give up the fight" against her health problem. The source explained, "She's staying positive and upbeat and doing her physical therapy every day."

"Getting back on stage in some form is her constant dream, even if she can no longer sing, she just wants to see those shining faces," the source continued. Noting that her return on stage "all depends on her health and how she's feeling," the source said, "She's working with her doctors and other medical professionals and hoping for a miracle."

In a separate interview with the outlet, another insider noted, "Celine is a fighter." The insider went on to elaborate, "She doesn't have as much control over her muscles as she did before, but she's working with doctors and physical therapists to get better. Celine has been taking time to focus on her health but plans to take the stage again once she is given the go-ahead by her medical team."

The statements came shortly after Celine's sister Claudette Dion issued an update on the singer's health. "She's working hard, but she doesn't have control over her muscles. What breaks my heart is that she's always been disciplined," Claudette spilled to Canadian website 7 Jours.

Claudette further stated, "She's always worked hard. Our mother always told her, 'You're going to do it well, you're going to do it properly.' It's true that in both our dreams and hers, the goal is to return to the stage. In what capacity? I don't know."

Celine revealed her diagnosis back in December 2022. Due to her health condition, she was forced to cancel several dates of her 2023-2024 "Courage World Tour". In June, she reportedly moved back to Canada to heal while being surrounded by her family. Later on, she made public appearances at an NHL game in Las Vegas on October 30 and Katy Perry's final Las Vegas residency show on November 4.

