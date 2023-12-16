Whoopi Goldberg Gets Standing Ovation From 'Color Purple' Cast Amid Alleged Beef With Oprah Winfrey

ABC/Cover Images/Roger Wong Movie

While Fantasia, Taraji P. Henson and Danielle Brooks show their respect to the star of the original 'The Color Purple' movie on 'The View', Oprah reportedly recently filmed a tense segment with Whoopi for the show.

Dec 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - Whoopi Goldberg has been hailed for her work on 1985's "The Color Purple". Ahead of the release of the musical remake, the cast of the new movie stopped by "The View" to promote their film before they turned the spotlight to the Oscar-winning actress.

Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson , Danielle Brooks and director Blitz Bazawule appeared during the Hot Topics segment in the Wednesday, December 13 episode. Blitz sparked the moment of appreciation after Whoopi asked him why he changed his mind about his initial hesitation to helm the project.

" 'The Color Purple' is sacred ground. You don't just show up to it with nothing to offer or nothing to contribute," the director said of his inspiration to direct a reimagined take on the story. "It's been a brilliant, Pulitzer Prize-winning book, it's an incredible cinematic classic, and we owe you."

Fantasia then started rising in her chair as she applauded, with everyone behind the table, including co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines, following suit. Blitz told the show's moderator, "We wouldn't be here without you."

Whoopi portrayed Celie Harris-Johnson in director Steven Spielberg's "The Color Purple", which also starred Oprah Winfrey. While Oprah serves as producer for the new adaptation, Whoopi is not credited in any capacity in the project.

This reportedly sparked a beef between the two TV personalities. A source allegedly associated with actors in the new movie tells Media Take Out that Oprah informed Fantasia that Whoopi did not want to be bothered when the "American Idol" alum would like to reach out to the "Sister Act" star while filming the movie.

Whoopi reportedly felt slighted because she was very open to helping in any way she could and she wondered why Fantasia never reached out. She's also said to be upset because she hasn't been asked to be involved in the upcoming film at all.

While Oprah and Steven have made appearances at "The Color Purple" event, Whoopi has not attended the movie premiere because of the rumored rift with Oprah. However, Oprah reportedly has filmed a segment on "The View", during which the tension between her and her former co-star was palpable.

The source claims it was so tense and combative at times that producers are wondering whether to air the interview or not. The segment is reportedly scheduled to air next week.

Meanwhile, the new "The Color Purple" movie will be out in U.S. theaters on December 18.

