Jessie Ware Wants to Create Club Vibes at Her Concerts

The 39-year-old singer says the tracks off her critically-acclaimed latest album 'That! Feels Good!' are aimed at making her fans feel like they have 'the best night out.'

Dec 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jessie Ware wants to "create a club on stage" at her concerts. The 39-year-old singer wanted the tracks on her critically-acclaimed latest album "That! Feels Good!" to feel like "the best night out" and admitted the vibe she's created for her live shows as a result is exactly what she was looking for.

She told The Sun newspaper, "Whenever you're making a record, you are in your own world. I thought it was good but I wanted to know what everyone else thought. Then when people embraced it so much, it was incredible. The critical acclaim and how the fans loved it was amazing. Tracks including 'Free Yourself', 'Begin Again', 'Pearls' and the title track all make 'That! Feels Good!' seem like you're on the best night out. I'm a mum of three and my clubbing days are not as frequent as they used to be. So, what I do is try to create a club on stage that I get to go to every night and also leave at a reasonable hour - it's working perfectly for me."

The "Table Manners" host loves the fact she has such a "broad scope of fans" and promised anyone who watches her in action will enjoy themselves.

She said, "I feel so grateful. I have such a broad scope of fans. If anybody came to my show, you'll see the queer community there in abundance. And you'll also see mums, daughters and sons coming maybe because they listen to the podcast. There's an intergenerational quality to it too, which I love. For me, everyone's welcome at my shows. And you're DEFINITELY going to have a good time."

Though Jessie has had a hectic 2023, she's already thinking about her next album.

She revealed, "I'm starting a new record. I will be in a studio from January and I'm very excited. There will be a lot of touring and festivals in the summer, maybe I'll have some new music out then too. And the podcast carries on. It's just a beast but I love it though it's an absolute bugger to balance. But we've had Miriam Margolyes, Cher and Princess Eugenie who were all fantastic. Looking back I've done quite a lot in 2023. It's been an amazing year and I feel really satisfied. I'm thrilled by it all to be honest. And now I feel like I'm able to give myself a bit of a rest."

