'RHOBH': Erika Jayne Mocks Denise Richards Over Daughter Sami Sheen's Adult Site Career

In a new episode of Bravo's 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills', Erika is seen going after her co-star Denise while also dragging the latter's 19-year-old daughter into their argument.

Dec 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Erika Jayne didn't go easy on Denise Richards in a new episode of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills". Airing on Wednesday, December 20, the new outing saw Erika slamming Denise while also dragging the latter's daughter Sami Sheen into their argument.

During the verbal fight, Erika appeared to insinuate that Denise's 19-year-old daughter made more money than Denise with her career as an OnlyFans creator. "I just want to know, who's more profitable? You or Sami?" she asked. Denise quickly fired back, saying, "That is a f**king low blow to bring up my daughter's OnlyFans."

The argument came following Erika's remarks about threesomes at a shindig Denise hosted at her house during season 10 of "RHOBH". Denise said that she's still upset because Sami heard the entire conversation at the time.

"OK, your oldest daughter's on OnlyFans. She doesn't know [what a threesome is?]" Erika questioned. "You came in slurring inarticulate, could not string two words together and wanted to call me a b***h," she continued, referring to a THC dinner party hosted at Kyle Richards' house a few weeks earlier.

Erika continued, "You want me to sit here and pretend like it didn't happen? What do you think, I'm not going to go to OnlyFans? I'm not going to go as f**king low as I can? Have you met me?" Erika continued. "So here we are."

Denise's daughter Sami announced her venture into OnlyFans back in June 2022. While her father Charlie Sheen was against the idea, Denise showed support for Sami's decision. "All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment, but she makes her own choices," the "Love Actually" actress said at the time. She even joined the platform later.

The Wednesday episode also saw Erika mocking Denise for allegedly selling nude photos for only $7 on the subscription-based adult platform. Fellow "RHOBH" cast member Garcelle Beauvais commented in a confessional, "That seems a little low for Denise f**king Richards. You can do better than that. How about, I don't know, $10."

