 

'RHOBH': Erika Jayne Mocks Denise Richards Over Daughter Sami Sheen's Adult Site Career

'RHOBH': Erika Jayne Mocks Denise Richards Over Daughter Sami Sheen's Adult Site Career
Instagram
TV

In a new episode of Bravo's 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills', Erika is seen going after her co-star Denise while also dragging the latter's 19-year-old daughter into their argument.

  • Dec 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Erika Jayne didn't go easy on Denise Richards in a new episode of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills". Airing on Wednesday, December 20, the new outing saw Erika slamming Denise while also dragging the latter's daughter Sami Sheen into their argument.

During the verbal fight, Erika appeared to insinuate that Denise's 19-year-old daughter made more money than Denise with her career as an OnlyFans creator. "I just want to know, who's more profitable? You or Sami?" she asked. Denise quickly fired back, saying, "That is a f**king low blow to bring up my daughter's OnlyFans."

The argument came following Erika's remarks about threesomes at a shindig Denise hosted at her house during season 10 of "RHOBH". Denise said that she's still upset because Sami heard the entire conversation at the time.

  Editors' Pick

"OK, your oldest daughter's on OnlyFans. She doesn't know [what a threesome is?]" Erika questioned. "You came in slurring inarticulate, could not string two words together and wanted to call me a b***h," she continued, referring to a THC dinner party hosted at Kyle Richards' house a few weeks earlier.

Erika continued, "You want me to sit here and pretend like it didn't happen? What do you think, I'm not going to go to OnlyFans? I'm not going to go as f**king low as I can? Have you met me?" Erika continued. "So here we are."

Denise's daughter Sami announced her venture into OnlyFans back in June 2022. While her father Charlie Sheen was against the idea, Denise showed support for Sami's decision. "All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment, but she makes her own choices," the "Love Actually" actress said at the time. She even joined the platform later.

The Wednesday episode also saw Erika mocking Denise for allegedly selling nude photos for only $7 on the subscription-based adult platform. Fellow "RHOBH" cast member Garcelle Beauvais commented in a confessional, "That seems a little low for Denise f**king Richards. You can do better than that. How about, I don't know, $10."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Nick Cannon Gushes Over Baby Mama Alyssa Scott for Being 'Thoughtful Mother'

Bradley Cooper Forced to Leave 'Maestro' Press Conference Due to Daughter's Emergency
Related Posts
Denise Richards Sparks Chatter With Bizarre Antics During 'RHOBH' Return

Denise Richards Sparks Chatter With Bizarre Antics During 'RHOBH' Return

Lisa Rinna's Shocking Exit Explained in First Look at 'RHOBH' Season 13

Lisa Rinna's Shocking Exit Explained in First Look at 'RHOBH' Season 13

Kyle Richards Cries as Mauricio Umansky Addresses Her Affair Rumors in 1st 'RHOBH' Season 13 Trailer

Kyle Richards Cries as Mauricio Umansky Addresses Her Affair Rumors in 1st 'RHOBH' Season 13 Trailer

'RHOBH' Starts Filming Again Following Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's Split

'RHOBH' Starts Filming Again Following Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's Split

Latest News
'RHOBH': Erika Jayne Mocks Denise Richards Over Daughter Sami Sheen's Adult Site Career
  • Dec 22, 2023

'RHOBH': Erika Jayne Mocks Denise Richards Over Daughter Sami Sheen's Adult Site Career

Nick Cannon Gushes Over Baby Mama Alyssa Scott for Being 'Thoughtful Mother'
  • Dec 22, 2023

Nick Cannon Gushes Over Baby Mama Alyssa Scott for Being 'Thoughtful Mother'

Bradley Cooper Forced to Leave 'Maestro' Press Conference Due to Daughter's Emergency
  • Dec 22, 2023

Bradley Cooper Forced to Leave 'Maestro' Press Conference Due to Daughter's Emergency

Nirvana Child Porn Lawsuit for Naked Baby Pic on 'Nevermind' Album Cover Revived
  • Dec 22, 2023

Nirvana Child Porn Lawsuit for Naked Baby Pic on 'Nevermind' Album Cover Revived

Cassie Forced to Participate in 'Freak-Offs' in Exchange for Songs by Diddy, Her Friend Claims
  • Dec 22, 2023

Cassie Forced to Participate in 'Freak-Offs' in Exchange for Songs by Diddy, Her Friend Claims

Kim Kardashian's Daughter North West Hopes to Play Cupid for Scott Disick and Cardi B
  • Dec 22, 2023

Kim Kardashian's Daughter North West Hopes to Play Cupid for Scott Disick and Cardi B

Most Read
Alyssa Milano Gets Cryptic After Being Accused of Getting Shannen Doherty Fired From 'Charmed'
TV

Alyssa Milano Gets Cryptic After Being Accused of Getting Shannen Doherty Fired From 'Charmed'

Nicole Kidman Deals With Family Tragedy in 'Expats' First Trailer

Nicole Kidman Deals With Family Tragedy in 'Expats' First Trailer

Larsa Pippen Blasted for 'Kissing the Kardashians' A**' in Explosive 'RHOM' Midseason Trailer

Larsa Pippen Blasted for 'Kissing the Kardashians' A**' in Explosive 'RHOM' Midseason Trailer

'The Masked Singer' Finale Recap: RnB Icon Named as Winner of Season 10

'The Masked Singer' Finale Recap: RnB Icon Named as Winner of Season 10

'The Bachelor' Reveals 32 Contestants Competing For Joey Graziadei's Heart in Season 28

'The Bachelor' Reveals 32 Contestants Competing For Joey Graziadei's Heart in Season 28

'Survivor' Finale Recap: One Player Named as Season 45 Winner After Shocking Revelation

'Survivor' Finale Recap: One Player Named as Season 45 Winner After Shocking Revelation

Stormy Daniels Thrilled to Return to Gay Dating Show: It Comes With 'Hot Naked Man Package'

Stormy Daniels Thrilled to Return to Gay Dating Show: It Comes With 'Hot Naked Man Package'

Paul Johansson Reflects on Struggle With Depression and Alcoholism While Filming 'One Tree Hill'

Paul Johansson Reflects on Struggle With Depression and Alcoholism While Filming 'One Tree Hill'

Dominic West 'Can't Turn Down' Playing King Charles in 'The Crown'

Dominic West 'Can't Turn Down' Playing King Charles in 'The Crown'