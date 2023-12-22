Nick Cannon Gushes Over Baby Mama Alyssa Scott for Being 'Thoughtful Mother'

Cover Images/Faye's Vision Celebrity

The 'Masked Singer' host also remembers his and Alyssa's late son Zen when he voices his appreciation for her after she planned a lavish birthday party for their daughter Halo.

AceShowbiz - Nick Cannon could not help but gush over Alyssa Scott. The host of "The Masked Singer" showered one of his baby mamas with praise for being a "thoughtful mother" to their daughter Halo and late son Zen as well as her firstborn Zeela, whom she has from a previous relationship.

The 43-year-old multi talented artist voiced his appreciation for Alyssa after she managed to hold a lavish birthday party for Halo, whose full name is Halo Marie Cannon. In the caption of a post via Instagram, he began writing, "Such a gorgeous and amazing Winter One-derland for our sweet Halo Marie!! Her 1 year birthday celebration was one-derful!!!"

Nick went on to exclaim, "Such an awesome job @itsalyssaemm Halo had a ball with everything and will always have these memories to look back on!" He further declared, "Super Mom indeed! You're the best!!"

The well-known TV host continued, "Zeela, Zen and Halo are so lucky or as I say 'Divinely Aligned' to have you as such an amazing and thoughtful Mother!" Near the end of the caption, he noted, "Happy birthday again Halo! Daddy loves you!"

In the same post, Nick uploaded a series of photos from the fun birthday party. Some of the photos saw Nick and Alyssa striking a number of poses with their daughter Halo at the venue of the bash. They were smiling from ear-to-ear while standing in front of Christmas decorations.

Other pictures captured Nick holding one of Halo's hands while the 1-year-old girl was seemingly running to Alyssa. Behind the three were balloons in gray, pink and white colors as well as a human-sized white decoration that read, "Halo's onederland." At one point, he was photographed cradling Halo in one of his arms.

It did not take long for the post to be flooded with positive online responses from Instagram users. In the comments section, one in particular praised Nick, "Regardless of what many may say, you're a GOOD father!!" Another joined in, "All them kids and he still a better daddy than my baby daddy so Nick [clapping hands emojis]."

In addition to Halo and late Zen, Nick is a father to ten other children. He has twins Moroccan and Monroe with Mariah Carey, Golden Sagon, Rise Messiah Cannon and Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, Beautiful Zeppelin, twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa, Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole as well as Legendary Love Cannon with Bre Tiesi.

