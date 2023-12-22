John Schneider Insists He Made No Threat Against Joe Biden After Secret Service Opens Probe

Instagram Celebrity

In his since-deleted tweet, the 'Smallville' actor and 'The Masked Singer' contestant said that President Biden should be 'hung' because he is 'guilty of treason.'

AceShowbiz - John Schneider has played down his threatening message to President Joe Biden as he is under investigation over his tweet. In a new statement issued on Thursday, December 21, the actor insisted that he made no threat against POTUS.

"Seriously, folks? This is my final comment on this. I neither said nor implied any such thing," the "Smallville" alum said in the statement. "Despite headlines claiming otherwise, in my post, I absolutely did not call for an act of violence or threaten a U.S. president as many other celebrities have done in the past. I suggest you re-read my actual post and pay attention to the words before believing this nonsense."

The 63-year-old went on arguing, "It's my position, which I am entitled to have, that some of our nations leaders in Washington have lost their way, and corruption runs rampant, both on our nation's borders and abroad." He further stressed, "Transparency and accountability must happen in order for our constitutional republic to survive. There is no threat implied or otherwise in that statement."

Schneider, who is a longtime Biden critic, previously responded to the president's tweet criticizing Donald Trump. "Trump poses many threats to our country: The right to choose, civil rights, voting rights, and America's standing in the world," Biden wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday.

In response to Biden's tweet, Schneider directly replied to the president, "Mr. President, I believe you are guilty of treason and should be publicly hung. Your son, too. Your response is..? Sincerely, John Schneider."

The actor, who competed in the season finale of "The Masked Singer" just hours before, quickly removed the tweet. He then released a statement which read, "Seriously, folks? I said no such thing. Despite headlines claiming otherwise, I absolutely did not call for an act of violence or threaten a U.S. president."

Despite his statement and the removal of the tweet, the Secret Service is apparently taking it seriously. The federal agency has opened a probe into statements made by the former "The Dukes of Hazzard" star, with a rep telling TMZ that they are aware of the comments Schneider made about Biden. While they don't comment on "matters involving protective intelligence," the SS "investigates all threats related to our protectees," the rep added.

