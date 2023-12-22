Keke Palmer's Ex Darius Jackson Seeks Restraining Order Against the Actress Amid Abuse Claims

Instagram Celebrity

The 29-year-old former instructor, who shares a baby boy with the actress, submitted the legal docs in Los Angeles and asked a judge for a temporary domestic violence restraining order requiring the star to stay 100 yards away from him.

Dec 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Keke Palmer's ex has fired back at Keke Palmer by filing a restraining order against her. Darius Jackson submitted his petition on Tuesday, December 199, days after claiming that the "Nope" star had been "physically abusive" during their relationship.

The 29-year-old submitted the legal docs in Los Angeles. He asked a judge for a temporary domestic violence restraining order requiring the star to stay 100 yards away from him, per TMZ.

In his petition, Darius alleged that Keke "repeatedly engaged in abusive conduct" and "acted as the primary aggressor" toward him during their two-year relationship.

Darius also mentioned an incident from October 2021, where the "Alice" actress reportedly "violently gripped" his arm and demanded he stay with her after he tried to go to a nearby restaurant to watch a football game. "We exchanged a text about this incident, and I sent her a photo of the marks she left on my arm that night," he stated in the docs.

Darius also attached an image of the marks on his arm and alleged texts from Keke in which she said, "We're DONE." The mom of one also allegedly called him "childish."

In March 2023, the former fitness instructor claimed that Keke had been drinking alcohol and blamed him when the drain was not working properly in the bathroom. "I tried to de-escalate the situation and she became more enraged. I left the house to avoid further conflict. That night, she sent me several emails," he claimed in the docs, attaching copies of the alleged emails from Palmer as evidence.

You can share this post!